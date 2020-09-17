Kangana Ducks Down in Defense After Calling Urmila Matondkar 'Soft Porn Star' of Bollywood

As many people have started trolling her for insulting remarks against Urmila, Kangana has defended it by tweeting that being a porn star isn’t derogatory as former adult movie star Sunny Leone was accepted by Bollywood.

The war of words between actress Kangana Ranaut and Bollywood seems to be growing more intense, a day after the actress called Urmila Matondkar “a soft porn star” in an interview with Times Now a news channel, making #shutupkangana trend on Twitter.

The ongoing war of words, which was triggered after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, between her and many film celebrities doesn’t seem to be dying down soon.

​Reacting to her rising allegations and name-calling, people from throughout the Bollywood fraternity have started slamming her for her remark and calling it derogatory.

To counter that, Kangana argued there is nothing derogatory about being a porn star and former adult movie star Sunny Leone, too, was accepted by the industry and the entire country as an artist.

​She has been receiving a lot of brickbats from the feminists too, who are targeting her “constantly character assassinating”. Some of them called her “disgusting and morally bankrupt”.

Calling them the fake feminists, Kangana questioned them where were they when Urmila called her a “prostitute” in an old interview and how equating porn star to something, is derogatory.

​Earlier Kangana had alleged 99% of the Bollywood superstars had taken drugs at some point in their lives during high profile parties.

The verbal duel between Kangana and actress Urmila kick-started when the latter, during her recent interview to India Today, said: “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state."

The actress added, "If one person shouts all the time, it doesn’t mean the person is speaking the truth. Some people want to crib all the time and play the victim card and if all that fails, they play the woman card."

Urmila also questioned: "Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers’ money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?"

Kangana had sparked off a controversy by initially saying nepotism could have led to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat on 14 June. Since then, she has been making revelations about the drug cartel of Bollywood in connection with the actor’s suicide.

All said and one but the film industry appears to be largely standing against Kangana after she described the Hindi film industry ‘bullywood’, “intoxicating” and a ‘gutter’.

