Bollywood 'Superhero' Sonu Sood Finds Employment for 250 People Who Lost Homes in Flooding

Sonu Sood is fast emerging as a superhero for millions of people, since he is helping them with books, mobile phones to study online, monthly rations, sponsoring education, and medical treatment. He is now garnering praise for reaching out to flood-affected people as well.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood appears to be enjoying his real-life role as a saviour to hundreds of thousands of people, having directly helped them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In his latest move, he has ensured employment for 250 people who lost their homes due to floods in Bihar State.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a heart-warming video posted by Banapratap Singh showcasing how he changed the lives of 250 people who had lost their homes in the village of Chhapra in Bihar State.

250 नौकरियाँ पक्की।

2.5 करोड़ जब होंगी तब कुछ बात है। https://t.co/MG0abLYqua — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 16, 2020

On 7 September, a user posted several pictures showcasing the plight of the village, which was drowned by floods. Asking for help from the actor, the person wrote that approximately 200-250 boys and girls are in urgent need of a job and if he helps, people will be able to start making a living again.

आपके गाँव की बाढ की हालत देख कर दुःख हुआ। आप सब से यह वादा है कि इन 250 परिवारों के रोज़गार की ज़िम्मेदारी मेरी।

यह सब लड़के लड़कियाँ इस महीने किसी अच्छी कम्पनी में रोज़गार करेंगे।

कह दीजिए .. तय्यारी रखें। @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/HUUaDIZbqi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 6, 2020

Sonu promptly replied to the post and promised them that he will get them employed by the end of September. Within just five days, he'd fulfilled their dreams by getting them placed at a big factory in Gujarat state.

The Bollywood star's action have amazed everyone, as he's helped others in need through his platform PravasiRojgar (employment-oriented initiative) which he had launched for the pandemic-affected day-labourers in major cities who were returning to their villages amid the lockdown measures in March.

In the video, the jobless people he's helped can be seen expressing their gratitude to the actor, who in turn requests them to refer their friends who are in search of work to him.

His fans have bombarded his social media with multiple requests and praise for his noble work.