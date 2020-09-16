B-Town’s Highest Paid Actor Akshay Kumar Breaks the Internet With Laxmmi Bomb Teaser, Fans in Frenzy

Superstar Akshay Kumar, the Forbes 2020 Top 10 Highest Paid Male Actors in the world, has dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb featuring him, opposite Kiara Advani. It will stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar on 9 November, 2020.
He has created a lot of buzz on social media with a glimpse of his much talked about upcoming horror comedy movie. The fans will get to see him in a never seen before avatar of a transgender.
The film is going to be a big treat for his fans as it is set to release during India’s biggest festival of lights, Diwali. The actor took to social media to announce: “Get ready for a mad ride.”
The 29-second long video shows Akshay as a moustache-sporting man transforming into a transgender. A voice echoes in the background saying: “Now your name will not be Laxman, you will be known as Laxmmi.”
View this post on Instagram
Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #FoxStarStudios @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany
Since its unveiling, the video has crossed over a million views on social media and drawing a lot of tweets.
— PANDIYARAJ (@1988PANDIYARAJ) September 16, 2020
— Biswa Ranjan Mishra (@BiswaRa91119891) September 16, 2020
— Ruchi ♥ (@Ruchi_000) September 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)