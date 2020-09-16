5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Kathmandu, Nepal, Sending Ripples Across Twitter

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Kathmandu, Nepal at a depth of 10 km from the surface, according to India's National Centre for Seismology.
Although no causalities have been reported as of now, Twitter reactions from Nepal asserted that the quake didn't go unnoticed, even in the early hours of the morning.
Life as in Vibration mode..— Lucky😴😴 (@__Lucky________) September 16, 2020
Heart sink for a sec..#earthquake pic.twitter.com/mMfBXSvg4o
Just two hours ago, I was thinking of #nepalearthquake & aftershocks after my neighbor upstairs was arranging her furniture(I think). There was a big thud. I've trained myself not to equate such thuds in paper thin houses to aftershocks. But, it eerily was a reminder of the past.— HRH PiroPrisha👸 (@Pritisha_Prisha) September 15, 2020
This earthquake scared tf out of us. #NepalEarthquake #Earthquake— ho 💧 (@RihannaNepal) September 15, 2020
Huge earthquake. The magintude was same as that of 2015. Thank god It stopped in small duration.#nepalearthquake— Saugat 🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@covid7019) September 15, 2020
