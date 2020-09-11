Mooo-st Valuable Player: Watch Little Cow Join the Boys For an Evening of Football in India

In a two-minute video which has gone viral, a young cow can be seen flaunting its football skills with a group of young boys.
From dribbling the football with its feet, to kicking it towards the boys, the cow literally does it all. Later, it is also seen running behind the ball along with the guys.
It would be no exaggeration to say that everybody on that playground clearly had tonnes of fun playing the match.
चलो आज फुटबॉल मैच हो जाए @GauPrem @Gannuuprem @Cristiano @fundacionmessi @susantananda3 @GauSevaAgniveer pic.twitter.com/1sQfkPfwuM— Rakesh Parmar (@Rakeshparmar831) September 10, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)