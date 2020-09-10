Kangana Ranaut to Maharashtra State Chief: Today My House is Broken, Tomorrow It Will Be Your Ego

Hurt and angered by the partial demolition of her Mumbai office on Wednesday, which was ordered despite her lawyer filing a legal notice for authorities to desist, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at Maharashtra State chief Udhhav Thackeray.

Heavily guarded by the Y-Plus security provided by the central government due to a threat to her life following her alleged anti-Mumbai remarks, Kangana, after arriving in Mumbai, headed straightaway to her home and posted a video in Hindi while reacting to the partial demolition of her office.

​“I now understand how Kashmiri Pandits felt after their property was vandalised (during the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the late 80s and early 90s from the valley),” said the actress, who has made headlines for issuing several allegations after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging by a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat.

My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right. https://t.co/mMGbFeRztI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

​Kangana had earlier tweeted she has all the legal papers and there is nothing illegal in the constructed portions of her Mumbai office.

I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

​Hitting out at Udhhav Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra State and ruling Shiv Sena party, Kangana said, “Do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this.”

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

​Meanwhile, thousands of people were waiting for Kangana to land at the Mumbai airport earlier on Wednesday.

Shivsena supporters gathered at airport after karni sena and RPI gathered in support of #Kangana pic.twitter.com/YZjCSTjgUp — Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) September 9, 2020

​While many people gathered to support her in her fight against Maharashtra State’s ruling political party Shiv Sena and Bollywood’s drug cartel, some were there to protest against her with black flags for comparing Mumbai to “Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir” (a reference to the Pakistani side of Kashmir).

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

​The actress claimed on Wednesday that the demolition was carried out even though the Bombay High Court had stayed all demolitions until 30 September.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

​Her attorney, Rizwan Siddiqui, revealed the Mumbai’s civic authority Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by ruling Shiv Sena, which carried out the demolition, didn’t stop despite him informing the officials that the move violated regulations.

My Lawyer ⁦@RizwanSiddiquee⁩ has replied to ⁦@mybmc⁩ notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property... pic.twitter.com/tToaBQ0tG0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

​He had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process.

The BMC had listed 14 "violations" at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills, which included a toilet apparently built in space marked for a kitchen and an office set up in an area meant for a toilet.

​Many celebrities lashed out at BMC over the timing of its action; this happened when she was on her way to Mumbai.

ग़लत ग़लत ग़लत है !! इसको bulldozer नही #Bullydozer कहते है। किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल ग़लत है। इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार @KanganaTeam के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुम्बई की ज़मीन और ज़मीर पर हुआ है। अफ़सोस अफ़सोस अफ़सोस है। ☹️ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2020

​Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities?

— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 9, 2020

Making a vow, Kangana said she “will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir and awaken our countrymen. Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terror… it is good it happened to me. Because this has significance”.

Ever since Kangana exposed the underbelly of Bollywood in connection with its drug cartel and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, she has been getting a lot of support as well as trolls for her revelations. The popular Bollywood actress also got into a war of words with Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut after which she started getting many death threats.