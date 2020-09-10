Register
07:09 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attends the trailer launch of her movie Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec.18, 2018.

    Kangana Ranaut to Maharashtra State Chief: Today My House is Broken, Tomorrow It Will Be Your Ego

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080416028_0:0:2906:1634_1200x675_80_0_0_01939f169173ff413b9d5476ff5c318a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009101080410628-kangana-ranaut-to-maharashtra-state-chief-today-my-house-is-broken-tomorrow-it-will-be-your-ego/

    Hurt and angered by the partial demolition of her Mumbai office on Wednesday, which was ordered despite her lawyer filing a legal notice for authorities to desist, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back at Maharashtra State chief Udhhav Thackeray.

    Heavily guarded by the Y-Plus security provided by the central government due to a threat to her life following her alleged anti-Mumbai remarks, Kangana, after arriving in Mumbai, headed straightaway to her home and posted a video in Hindi while reacting to the partial demolition of her office.

    ​“I now understand how Kashmiri Pandits felt after their property was vandalised (during the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the late 80s and early 90s from the valley),” said the actress, who has made headlines for issuing several allegations after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging by a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat.

    ​Kangana had earlier tweeted she has all the legal papers and there is nothing illegal in the constructed portions of her Mumbai office.

    ​Hitting out at Udhhav Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra State and ruling Shiv Sena party, Kangana said, “Do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this.”

    ​Meanwhile, thousands of people were waiting for Kangana to land at the Mumbai airport earlier on Wednesday.

    ​While many people gathered to support her in her fight against Maharashtra State’s ruling political party Shiv Sena and Bollywood’s drug cartel, some were there to protest against her with black flags for comparing Mumbai to “Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir” (a reference to the Pakistani side of Kashmir).

    ​The actress claimed on Wednesday that the demolition was carried out even though the Bombay High Court had stayed all demolitions until 30 September.

    ​Her attorney, Rizwan Siddiqui, revealed the Mumbai’s civic authority Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by ruling Shiv Sena, which carried out the demolition, didn’t stop despite him informing the officials that the move violated regulations.

    ​He had filed a plea in the High Court earlier in the day and sought interim relief from the demolition process.

    The BMC had listed 14 "violations" at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills, which included a toilet apparently built in space marked for a kitchen and an office set up in an area meant for a toilet.

    ​Many celebrities lashed out at BMC over the timing of its action; this happened when she was on her way to Mumbai.

    ​Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities?

    Making a vow, Kangana said she “will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir and awaken our countrymen. Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terror… it is good it happened to me. Because this has significance”.

    Ever since Kangana exposed the underbelly of Bollywood in connection with its drug cartel and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, she has been getting a lot of support as well as trolls for her revelations. The popular Bollywood actress also got into a war of words with Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut after which she started getting many death threats. 

    Related:

    Actress Kangana Ranaut Calls Out B-Town Stars Ranveer, Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal to Take Drug Test
    Stop Me If You Can, Says Actress Kangana Ranaut to Politicians as She Plans to Return to Mumbai
    Demolition of Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut’s Office Creates Uproar, Breaks The Internet
    Tags:
    celebrity gossip, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse