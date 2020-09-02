Actress Kangana Ranaut Calls Out B-Town Stars Ranveer, Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal to Take Drug Test

After exposing Bollywood’s dark side of rampant drug culture and claiming that 99 percent of the superstars are drug addicts, actress Kangana Ranaut has now openly asked certain A-listers to take a drug test.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has called out big stars, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji, amid rumours that they are “cocaine addicts”.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana requested that these A-list celebrities take a drug test to prove the rumours are false. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet, she said, “these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples”.

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

​Ashwani Mahajan of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a nationalist group linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), the parental organisation of ruling party BJP, welcomed the move to demand that all film personalities should undergo a blood test before being selected for any prestigious award.

BIG EXPOSE: Kangana Ranaut @KanganaTeam wants blood test of all film personalities before chosen for any national award. RIGHTFUL DEMAND, HOW CAN DRUG ADDICTS BE OUR ROLE MODELS #BollywoodDrugGang — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) September 2, 2020

Many netizens have supported her demand and praised Kangana’s courage for launching a war against those film stars who are involved in Bollywood’s drug scene.

She has claimed that “If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bollywood, many A-listers will be behind bars if blood tests are conducted.” She also claimed that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput “knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed”.

If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

​This is not the first time that Kangana has openly called out powerful celebrities in Bollywood.

Previously, Kangana attacked filmmaker Karan Johar for allegedly being the “flag-bearer of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood”.

And after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June, Kangana took it upon herself to expose the dark side of Bollywood and shared her first-hand experience.

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

​In an interview with a local television channel, Kangana made shocking revelations that “Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstasy pills they’d even consume during the day… They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed”.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayan Mukherji are yet to respond to Kangana's claims.