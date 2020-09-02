B-Town’s Superstars Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan, Here’s How Celebs Celebrated Ganesha Festivities

The festivities began about 11 days ago, with devotees marking the occasion by installing idols of Lord Ganesha, the god of auspiciousness, at homes or in makeshift temples on the roadside. Mumbai usually witnesses massive crowds for the festival but this year the government did not allow big processions due to pandemic concerns.

One of India’s most popular Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates Lord Ganesha’s birth, concluded on Tuesday.

Here is how Bollywood celebs participated in Ganesh Visarjan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan posted a video on social media in which he is seen singing Ganpani songs and performing the ritual of Ganapati Visarjan along with his ex-wife Sussanne, sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan, father filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and other members of his family.

He bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol in a bucket.

With chants of ‘Ganpati BappaMoreya’, actor Salman Khan performed Ganesha Visarjan with much fanfare with his entire family and industry friends at his brother Sohail Khan’s residence in Mumbai on August 23.

It was a low-key affair for superstar Shah Rukh Khan who performed Ganesh Visarjan at home and posted a black and white selfie with a red bindi on his forehead.

​Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave a warm send off by dancing to the tunes of the dhol (Indian musical instrument) with her husband, Raj Kundra and son, Viaan while praying for the better times.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor made the festival special with an eco-friendly Ganesha idol that caught everyone’s attention. She took to Instagram to post a picture of the visarjan.

