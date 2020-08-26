Singapore’s Marina Bay Gets Apple’s First-Ever Floating Retail Outlet

In the midst of the pandemic, people around the world have taken time to flaunt their crafts and creativity. Taking this artistry trend to the next level, iPhone-maker Apple seems to have scored a home-run with its Singapore-based new retail outlet – that floats in the water.

Apple’s 512th retail shop globally and the first floating one, called the “Apple Marina Bay Sands” has strategically been positioned on Singapore’s water-front. From the outside, the futuristic round structure of this outlandish outlet looks shiny and metallic in colour, with futuristic-looking lines running across the diameter of its lower half.

The entrance of the structure, which is placed in the Marina Bay waters, appears to be facing towards the city and is connected to the dock via a wooden bridge.

Pictures of the store, that will be opening for business soon, have been surfacing on Twitter. Have a look.

Swung by Marina Bay Sands on my way home today to check out the new Apple Store. A double rainbow appeared just as I was getting a shot from the other side of the marina pic.twitter.com/8iTXSfoiA7 — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) August 24, 2020

Can’t wait to visit the new Apple Marina Bay Sands. It looks pretty baller. pic.twitter.com/ca2OGWCs2y — mrbrown (@mrbrown) August 26, 2020

​At night, the brightly-lit floating home for iPhones and MacBooks adds glory to the majestic Singapore skyline.

Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple store in the world that floats on the water, is opening soon in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/o3jMGTP9EH — Apple 🅙 (@appleparody_usa) August 24, 2020

Here's what it takes to install an Apple logo onto a glass sphere over the water in the middle of the night. Crafty work. Photos from Marina Bay Sands courtesy of Shawn Peh: pic.twitter.com/PHJkaCG1rF — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) August 24, 2020

​More details about the interiors of the store remain undisclosed as of now. An 18-second teaser video of the store, however, has found its way to Twitter.

Here’s Apple’s fun teaser video for the upcoming Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore: pic.twitter.com/ngDHk1apDV — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) August 24, 2020

​In light of the pandemic, following its inauguration, the outlet will be maintaining safety measures and limit the number of people inside the store at one time. Masks and other sanitary requirements must be met by visitors to be able to check out the store.

Apple has been exploring more locations around the world to expand its retail availability.

Last year in September, the company invested $13 million to set up its first official store in India, work on which is still under process.