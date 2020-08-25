You Like Cats? What Do You Think About This Wild Kitty-Chase - Video

Sometimes, these big cats make their way onto the highways surrounding their forest homes. leading to human-animal conflict situations.
Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan on Tuesday shared a bone-chilling video from Wayanad – a district in the north-east part of the scenic South Indian state of Kerala. The video captured a scary and potentially fatal chase scene, where an adult tiger pursues a women with a scooter as she speeds up on a highway.
The clip shows a tiger emerging out of the wilderness and attempting to charge the scooter driver.
Have a look –
Just imagine you being chased by this cat. Happened last year when FD staff met with this encounter in Wayanad. VC FAWPS. pic.twitter.com/rDxzw1z4vA— Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) August 25, 2020
Just an hour after Kaswan posted the video, it has already garnered over 26,000 views and over 4,500 likes on Twitter. Netizens are calling the bikers courageous for making a safe escape from the situation.
That’s courageous 👏— Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) August 25, 2020
Saw it last year on Fb shared by a journalist friend who's specialised in tigers. The vid was sent to him by a forest official, the chase happened near Pulppalli in Wayanad. The official said it's the first time he's seeing a tiger charging like this in Kerala.— Archana Gamgothri (@archagamgothri) August 25, 2020
Omg. Just imagine this is the most powerful cat on this earth and can run quite fast as well. if it charges at you the way it did here then it becomes scarier than any horror movie that one can imagine— I Vijayan (@IVijayan2) August 25, 2020
I would have had so many heart attack in that short span of time that my ECG would have come in morse code saying I had shat on my pants.— Tipu Tony Tezo (@TzD_Tipu) August 25, 2020
