Angry Villagers Thrash BJP Parliamentarian at Flood Relief Camp in India's Bihar State - Video

A Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentarian from India's Bihar state's Maharajganj area was manhandled by villagers in Siwan district during a visit to a relief camp on Saturday. The incident's video is going viral.
Janardan Singh Sigriwal and his supporters faced outrage from local villagers as the latter were furious that nobody from the government showed up when floods hit the area.
In a video of the incident, the angry villagers attacked the lawmaker and hurled plastic chairs at him while some of his supporters were beaten.
कहे थे कि बिहार में बहार है— Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) August 10, 2020
पर यहाँ तो चाहुंओर हाहाकार है
बाढ़ पीड़ितों के बीच पहुँचे BJP MP पर
जनता के ग़ुस्से की देखिए बरसी कैसी मयार है
जो हैं कुर्सी पर जलवागर उन पर उसी की बौछार है pic.twitter.com/wHhIehkp2C
