Bollywood 'He-Man' Sanjay Dutt Rushed to Hospital in Mumbai After Complaining of Breathing Problems

New Delhi (Sputnik): The past few months have proven to be disastrous for the Indian entertainment industry, with Bollywood losing some of its brightest stars to illness and suicide between April and August.

The “He-Man” of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt was rushed to Mumbai's Leelavati Hospital late on Saturday after he complained of problem in being able to breathe.

Currently, 61-year old Dutt is described as “stable” and is being treating in the Intensive Care Unit of the posh Mumbai hospital, the media reported.

Along with breathing difficulties, the actor who celebrated his birthday last week, was also suffering from low oxygen saturation levels and chest discomfort.

While a rapid antigen test for Coronavirus came back negative, swab has been collected to confirm the COVID-19 negative result via a thorough test.

The actor tweeted a health update, assuring everyone that "he is doing well".

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

More tests are being conducted on the hospitalized actor, fondly called "Sanju Baba" by fans, to better understand the cause of his dipping oxygen levels.

The news spread like wildfire on Twitter, with fans pouring in love and prayers for the actor to make it out of the hospital safe and sound. As of now. #SanjayDutt is trending at top spot on Twitter India.

Sanjay Dutt hospitalised



Admitted in ICU after complaints of breathlessness

Get well soon🙏#SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/RbcfSC30xA — A bunch of crook (@Abunchofcrook) August 8, 2020

Get well soon #SanjayDutt sir

Wish you a very speedy recovery 🙏💪❤️ — Shohail (@Shohail11365402) August 8, 2020

Baba get well soon.....love you baba #SanjayDutt — lanjewar_deepak (@DeepakLanjewar6) August 8, 2020

Dutt, who is known for his blockbuster screen presence and controversial lifestyle, made his Bollywood movie debut with the box-office super hit “Rocky” back in 1981.

His next project directed by Mahesh Bhatt and titled “Sadak 2” is a much awaited sequel to his hit film “Sadak” (road) which is slated for release on the content streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on 28 August.

In recent months, several Bollywood and Indian entertainment stars have died in India, leaving their fans in mourning.

Bollywood veterans including actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, choreographer Saroj Khan and music composer Wajid Khan have died due to illness, while Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-manager Disha Salian, Manmeet Grewal, Anupama Pathak and Sameer Sharma all reportedly took their own lives.