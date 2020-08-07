Air India Express Flight From Dubai With 191 Passengers On Board Crash Lands at Calicut Airport

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board travelling from Dubai has skidded off the runway during landing at the Calicut Airport in Kerala, India.
"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot the runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are ongoing and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care", Air India said in a statement.
According to former Tourism Minister of State Alphons Kannanthanam, one of the pilots died as a result of the crash landing.
Images of the incident, posted on social media, show the plane broken into two with debris scattered over the runway.
An Air India spokesman has said that several passengers were injured in the accident. Reuters cited a police official as saying that at least two people are feared dead, while 35 were injured in the crash landing.
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has said on Twitter that police and fire forces have been ordered to take urgent action in response to the accident in the airport.
India's home minister Amit Shah has instructed the National Disaster Response Force to assist with the rescue operation.
