06:27 GMT03 August 2020
    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.

    Two Indian States at Odds Over Probe Into Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Bihar has demanded a federal probe into the alleged suicide of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The state of Maharashtra, however, claimed its police were investigating the case professionally and there was no need for an inquiry by a federal agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation.

    The "battle of wits" between two Indian states, Maharashtra and Bihar, about an investigation into the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has turned ugly, with Bihar police alleging that an officer sent to Mumbai to conduct the probe was forcibly put on quarantine by civic authorities and even denied accommodation.

    Chief of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey in a Sunday tweet said that an elite police officer sent to lead the probe team in Mumbai was "forcibly quarantined by BMC (the Brihan Mumbai Corporation)", the civic agency of Mumbai.

    ​Maharashtra ruled out any probe by the federal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the case was being used for "political gain" and "condemned the demand" for a CBI probe.

    ​Deshmukh questioned the jurisdiction of Bihar police to investigate the death of the actor, which happened in Mumbai. He stated that Maharastra police were working on the case and were "competent in digging out the truth".

    ​The actor’s father filed a complaint in Patna, Bihar on 25 July against six people, including actress and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, on charges of assisting the suicide and fraud. Based on the complaint, Bihar police launched an investigation.

    Deputy Chief of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi and state president from the federal ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sanjay Jaiswal also wanted a CBI probe into the case, as they raised questions about the way the investigations were being carried out by Mumbai police. 

    Rajput’s family also levelled allegations against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of cheating and mentally harassing him. 

    Mumbai police have not come out with any conclusive evidence for his supposed suicide, but said the actor was depressed and was also on medication for it. They have also recorded statements by several persons from the Bollywood film industry.

    Meanwhile, an unverified video has emerged alleging the Bollywood actor was murdered.  The clip shared by a doctor (not connected with the Sushant Singh Rajput case) claimed there were assault marks on the actor's body.

    ​Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic about the life story of then-Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on 14 June.

    Maharashtra, Bihar, Bollywood, New Delhi
