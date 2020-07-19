Havoc in Indian Capital as Delhi Sinks Under Water After Heavy Rain - Photo, Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi between 17 July and 20 July. According to the department, Delhi has recorded 47.9mm of rain in July, which is less than half of the normal 109.4mm for the month.

One person has been reported dead due to drowning along the low-lying Minto Road area in India’s national capital city after heavy rains lashed Delhi on Sunday, causing water logging in various areas.

​Residents also took to social media reporting high water in various areas of Delhi. A Twitter user posted a video depicting people being evacuated from the roof of a public bus in the nearly submerged area of Minto Bridge. The stranded pasengers were rescued by Delhi Fire Department personnel.

#Delhi: A bus got stuck in a #waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus. #MintoBridge#DelhiRain #rain pic.twitter.com/e7Mw7Thkau — Simandeep (@OfficialSimandp) July 19, 2020

​Yet another video showed a couple of houses being swept away following the heavy early Sunday morning rain.

This is the situation of "National Capital" of India.



And most importantly, after first rain, there is the entire rainy season coming on the way. Imagine, what will happen to Delhi??



Who is responsible? Both Delhi Govt @ArvindKejriwal and @BJP4India who is running MCD for yrs. pic.twitter.com/doYA8uIT9m — Sunil Bishnoi (@SM_Bishnoi) July 19, 2020

​Videos posted on Twitter from other areas like Okhla and Lajpat Nagar also revealed massive flooding.

Waterlogging at Minto bridge following heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Sunday morning. Delhi: A body was found near waterlogged Minto Bridge. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard #delhirain pic.twitter.com/LO3lB2wm5u — Shekhar Yadav (@Shekharyadav02) July 19, 2020

​A social media used rued the fact that "small rain" has caused such a situation in the Indian capital, which forces one to question whether we are "really moving ahead".

​​A household, meanwhile, also took to Twitter to report a leaking roof after the heavy rainfall.

It is raining so heavily that our ceiling has started to leak 🤭😐#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/nWujKSlGjL — Neelima bhargava (@Nbhargava2) July 19, 2020

​The Delhi wing of India's principal opposition party Congress also took to Twitter to criticise the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Problem of Water Llogging on the Minto Bridge remains in the rains every year, BJP Ruled MCD and Delhi Govt have failed to solve this problem,

If this had been taken care of before then this waterlogging problem would have been overcome.#rain #WaterLogging https://t.co/Rx1SL1UDDT — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) July 19, 2020

