Register
12:07 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Google logo

    Google Invests $10 Billion in India Aiming at Accelerating Digitisation

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107678/50/1076785027_0:54:3000:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_150a608d59b11cea343137c22fc10baa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007131079868398-google-invests-10-billion-in-india-aiming-at-accelerating-digitisation/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his inclination towards overall digital growth, virtually met with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of US-based search engine giant Google on Monday. The two discussed ways to incorporate modern technologies to significantly increase India's growth rate.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a hefty investment of $10 billion as part of a special “Digitisation Fund” set up by his company for India.

    Pichai made this announcement while virtually addressing an audience attending the “Google for India 2020” talk from their homes.

    “Through it, we'll invest $10 billion into India over next five-seven years. We'll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments", the Google head said.

    The news has spread like wildfire on social media.

    The announcement came as Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi and Google chief Pichai discussed ways of attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. During their virtual interaction, they also talked about the inevitable role that evolving technologies will play in the growth and development of India in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the world to a standstill.

    Prime Minister Modi and Pichai also revealed the details of their meeting on Twitter.

    ​Amit Malviya, information and technology officer from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacted to the development saying the move is significant, especially coming in the midst of a pandemic.

    ​Pichai also touched upon the digital assistance that small and medium businesses (SMBs) need in India. He noted that Google’s digital transaction app called “Google Pay” has witnessed tremendous growth in India.

    “More than three million merchants are using Google Pay for Business since it launched and two million users have used Google Pay Spot to find nearby stores in the last two months", Pichai noted.

    Google is the third tech giant from the US to invest heavily in India.

    Earlier in January, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon visited India and announced an incremental investment of $1 billion of its already invested $5 billion to digitally fuel small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

    Later in April, Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media behemoth Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion in Indian telco Reliance Jio, aiming to create more internet-powered avenues for smaller Indian enterprises.

     

    Tags:
    Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Facebook, Sundar Pichai, Google, Google, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse