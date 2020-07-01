Priyanka Chopra Teams Up With Amazon Prime For Two Years to Create Content Without Vernacular Limits

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global content-streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime enjoy a massive userbase in India. The platforms have bridged the gap between audiences and countries, bringing culturally enriching content from around the world to people’s smartphone screens.

In a bid to represent the variety of South Asian content at the global level, Indo-American superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has teamed up with Amazon Prime in a multi-million dollar deal that will last two years.

“I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography,” media reports quoted the 36-year-old “Baywatch” actress as saying.

Jennifer Salke, the head of California-based Amazon Studios, got in touch with the former Miss World and explored their shared passion for diverse storytelling.

With the two-year deal, Priyanka will be working on projects primarily in two languages – Hindi and English – that are expected to appeal to a major chunk of global audiences.

Priyanka just signed a two year multi million dollars deal with Amazon Prime she will develop multiple shows and movies for Prime globally. pic.twitter.com/Z6FLFl7QsW — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@Palaaaaat) June 30, 2020

The “Quantico” actress is already a part of two Amazon projects – one of which is based on the “Sangeet” (Music) ceremony of traditional Indian weddings, where the families of the bride and the groom get together to sing, dance and compete against each other, commemorating the new union. Priyanka’s famous pop singer husband Nick Jonas is also part of the project.

The other Amazon project, PeeCee, is working on is a spy drama based on the works of American director-writer duo Anthony and Joe Russo. Priyanka will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Richard Madden of “Game of Thrones” fame.

Over the last decade, Indian characters have featured more and more prominently in well-known international programmes. Examples include the geeky astrophysicist character of Dr. Rajesh Koothrapalli, played by Indian-American actor Kunal Nayyar in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and Netflix’s recently-launched show “Never Have I Ever” – that is centred around an Indian family settled in the US.

In December 2019, Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, visited India and appreciated the kind of original content India produces like Sacred Games, Delhi Crime and Little Things.

While revealing that original Indian shows gather massive traction on a global level, Hastings also confirmed that Netflix plans to make a fresh investment of $428.5 million (INR 30 bln) to accelerate the production of original content from India.