India Bans Tik Tok and 58 Other Chinese Apps Citing Security Concerns Amid Spike in Border Tensions

The Indian government has announced a ban on 59 Chinese applications, including TikTok and WeChat, under the Information Technology Act. In an official press release, the government said that the applications are "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
The Ministry of Information Technology stated that it had been receiving numerous complaints from both Android and iOS users about unauthorised app data leaks and transmissions to servers outside of India.
"The compilation of the data of Indians, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures", the press release read.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)