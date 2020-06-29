Serpent Species Native to Indian Tea State Assam Reappears after 129 Years; Pics Go Viral

After being considered “extinct”, a long lost serpent species called the “Assam Keelback” has reappeared in north eastern India’s world famous tea-land Assam after an absence of 129 years.
Researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India confirmed the rediscovery of this non-venomous snake species, photos of which have gone viral on social media.
Two male snakes from the species were last seen in the Sibsagar district of Assam back in 1891. One of them was sent to Kolkata's Zoological Survey of India while the other made its way to London’s Natural History Museum.
Upon discovering the adult female Assam Keelback again, researchers turned to the specimen saved in London to get confirmation.
Wildlife scientists performed DNA profiling to establish that the snake found in the Poba Forest Reserve is indeed an Assam Keelback.
The lost and found serpent measures between 50-60 centimeters in length.
