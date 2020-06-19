'Let’s Social Distance': Mumbai Police’s Witty LSD Reference on Instagram Stirs 'Tripping Netizens'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Between young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking suicide and soldiers being killed on the India-China border, the country has been gloomy throughout the week. In light of the unlocking, however, people have been coming out of their homes to meet friends and family more often than before.

In the wake of notifying people about practicing social distancing when outside the home, the Mumbai Police have decided to promote the message in a shaky and colourful way via the social networking platform Instagram.

The Mumbai Police – famous for their funny and witty posts – on Friday uploaded a psychedelic GIF on their verified Instagram page. The short video displays neon colours moving fluidly in a pattern, while the words “Let's Social Distance” are written in the centre.

In the caption, the Mumbai Police also referred to the popular stoner term “trip”. The police team also added an advisory: #SayNoToDrugs on its post.

View this post on Instagram Let's Social Distance from long 'trips' #SayNoToDrugs A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT ​The same post was also shared on Twitter, which left some “high and not-so-dry”, as a number of tweeple wrote.

Netizens quickly linked the post with the hallucinogenic drug LSD – which, in all its glorious pun, corresponds as an abbreviation for “Let’s Social Distance” also.

LSD - Let's social distance https://t.co/fAQC5T2wRZ — Ghost in the maschine learning (@nextflownet) June 19, 2020

Followers of the Mumbai Police’s Instagram page suggested that everybody “give a shout-out to this very deserving admin”.

Subah subah I am tripping — Deven Lad (@laddven) June 19, 2020

Bruh lmfaaaaaoooooo — Nayra (@arcn0id) June 19, 2020

They're trying to hypnotizing us into sobriety https://t.co/JNFTF1Rgrw — *hugs* (@akwaregia) June 19, 2020

SCREAMING why are they so extra 😭💀 https://t.co/yHvLeUqTVm — s (@stfushweta) June 19, 2020

I will have what they're having 😂 https://t.co/BfU2L1zi2f — Megha Nath (@nathingofficial) June 19, 2020

​As of now, 380,532 people have been infected with COVID-19 in India, out of which 12,573 have died, the federal Ministry of Health and Family welfare has noted.

On 8 June, India entered the first phase of its unlock in a bid to keep the economic engine oiled and running. Shops, malls, restaurants, public transport, and places of worship have re-opened across the country, with advisories to follow precautions and maintain social distancing.