Register
12:22 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Hindu devotees participate in the annual festival of Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmadabad, India, Thursday, July 4, 2019

    ‘Lord of the Universe Won't Forgive Us’: Top Indian Court Gives Red Light to Festival Amid COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107614/72/1076147202_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_60b51056bfbde9acfadcbaef52639129.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006181079652083-lord-of-the-universe-wont-forgive-us-top-indian-court-gives-red-light-to-festival-amid-covid-19/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has started the unlocking process of several sectors and places in a systematic manner outside the containment zones across the country. According to the authorities, places of worship, malls, restaurants, and hotels can be opened, following some guidelines.

    Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday stayed this year’s Puri Rath Yatra, or the famous Chariot Festival, which was to commence on 23 June, and activities related to it.

    The annual festival witnesses a sea of devotees and tourists from different parts of the world in India’s Puri city, chanting “Jai Jagannath”.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice S. A. Bobde observed that this year's pilgrimage in Puri city of India’s Odisha state “can't be allowed in the interest of public health and safety of citizens”.

    “Lord Jagannath (Lord of the Universe) won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra to go on”, the CJI said, adding that such a huge gathering can't take place during the pandemic.

    The observations were made as the apex court bench, including Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A.S. Bopanna, were hearing a petition filed by an NGO seeking direction to stay the holding of the Rath Yatra festival.

    The event lasts 10-12 days and involves the gathering of hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the world.

    The NGO had urged the apex court to issue directions to the centre and state government to postpone the festival.

    "If the Rath Yatra is allowed to happen on 23 June, despite state government's prohibition on holding religious gatherings or congregations, millions and millions of devotees are going to gather for 'darshan' of Lord Jagannath. If such a massive gathering takes place, members of the crowd will not be able to maintain adequate distance, making them all vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 infection", said the petition.

    “It may be noted that the Odisha state government has also not allowed religious places to open before 30 June”, said the petitioner’s representative, adding that allowing the Chariot Festival would violate the state government’s order.

    To this, the chief justice of India said: “Even if 10,000 people attend the festival, it is  a serious matter”.

    To combat COVID-19, a countrywide lockdown was imposed on 25 March. Over the last two months, the lockdown has been extended several times, with some relaxations offered to several sectors in each lockdown in view of its economic impact overall.

    As per the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has reported over 366,946 positive COVID-19 cases and 12,237 people have lost their lives due to the infectious virus. However, the number of cured and discharged people has also swelled to 194,325.

    Related:

    India's Apex Court Raps Govt for Allowing Booking of Middle Seat in Flights Amid COVID-19 Contagion
    Delhi Court Prods City Gov't on a Pile of Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Victims at Hospital
    India’s Apex Court Raps 4 States Over Covid-19 Mismanagement
    Tags:
    pandemic, Supreme Court, Odisha, Lord, festival, India, New Delhi, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse