Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Hospitalised on Developing COVID-19-Like Symptoms

Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of Indian capital Delhi on Tuesday revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital after experiencing a drop in his oxygen levels combined with a high fever.
Sharing his health update on Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader informed that he has been hospitalised at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), located in the national capital's Dilshad Garden area.
Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020
Jain will be tested for coronavirus, the results of which will be revealed later in the day.
Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was also checked for coronavirus, tested negative after he developed high fever and sore throat.
As of now, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India is 153,178 and the total number of patients cured so far is 180,013, India's Health Ministry noted.
