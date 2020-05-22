Netizens Celebrate Nature's Glorious Revival With Stunning Pics on International Day of Biodiversity

New Delhi (Sputnik): Many of us may have seen satellite pictures of the Earth from space, showcasing it in all its wondrous colour. Our planet is home to over 8.7 million species of animals, birds, plants and insects, which all contribute to the wonderful diversity of our shared home.

Over the past few months, the coronavirus scare has pushed humans inside their homes, which has led to magnificent changes in the Earth’s ecosystem and nature. The damaged ozone layer is healing, rivers are running clean and the air feels a bit more fresh and breezy.

When videos and pictures of several animals returning to their age-old habitats began making the rounds on social media, humans began appreciating the beauty of nature even more.

Celebrating the variety of livings beings on planet Earth, the UN celebrates 22 May as the “International Day for Biodiversity”, bringing to light the issues of biodiversity all around the world.

The theme for this year’s #InternationalDayOfBiodiversity is "Our solutions are in nature". It stresses the importance of working hand-in-hand with nature for the benefit of all.

Marking the day, netizens turned Twitter into a photo gallery, with stunning pictures of animals, rivers, oceans, and forests scattered all around.

#InternationalDayforBiodiversity biodiversity is the variety of plant and animal life in the world or a particular habitat, a high level of which is considered to be important and desirable. Elephants are both, they help shape landscapes and provide habitat for 1000s 🐛🦋 🐸🦅🐘 pic.twitter.com/9DB1f0ZCI4 — Elephant Family (@elephantfamily) May 22, 2018

#Rajasthan is proud to save the critically endangered birds like GIB. The theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity 2020 - 'Our solutions are in Nature'... is so relevant today.

Let's 'bend the curve' on biodiversity loss. #InternationalDayForBiologicalDiversity. pic.twitter.com/PfNVAQkvVT — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 22, 2020

On this #InternationalDayofBiodiversity, let us all learn to live in peace and respect the nature, as it unconditionally nurtures and enriches us, and asks only for our compassion. #ProtectBiodiversity #SaveLifeOnEarth #DiversityIsLife #Diversity #BioDiversity pic.twitter.com/icT3HJwUua — Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS (@parthomishra) May 22, 2020

The ​UN, in a statement, defined 2020 as a year of reflection, opportunity and solutions – concerning our behaviour towards planet Earth.

“It is expected, from each of us, that we will ‘Build Back Better’ by using this time to increase the resilience of nations and communities as we recover from this pandemic," the UN said in its statement.

Biodiversity is affected by the climate emergency, with severe consequences for human well-being.



On Friday's #BiodiversityDay, more from @FAO on taking urgent #ClimateAction to protect our ecosystem. https://t.co/QnDQ2pbPyU pic.twitter.com/LuQVQdC7wP — United Nations (@UN) May 22, 2020

​The Indian subcontinent is blessed with a diverse landscape, complete with rivers, oceans, seas, deserts, mountains and valleys, and is home to thousands of species of animals and plants. After the COVID-19 lockdown, sightings of dolphins along the coastline of Holy river Ganges, and pictures of flocks of flamingos turning the sea waters pink came to people as a sight to sore eyes.

India is also home to rare animal species including the Bengal tiger, Great Indian Rhino, snow leopards, Flying Squirrels and Red Pandas.