I For India: Shahrukh, Priyanka, Will Smith Join Stars Online for Nation's 'Biggest Fundraiser'

With the aim of collecting funds to donate to a non-profit Indian NGO called GiveIndia, top Bollywood directors Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar curated the fund-raising concert -- "I for India".
From Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Gulzar and AR Rahman to international names like Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Will Smith and Russel Peters - the “I for India” concert brought together artists from around the globe, who were willing to help Indians in need.
We bring you India’s biggest at-home concert - #IforIndia, a concert for our times. Click the donate button and make a difference. Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in - Facebook.com/facebookappindia Donate now - (Link in bio) Do your bit. #SocialForGood 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
As part of his performance, Bollywood’s “King of Romance” Shah Rukh Khan turned into a singer-rapper. His performance, viewed by millions worldwide, also featured his youngest munchkin AbRam Khan, whose cuteness quotient totally stole the show. The message of Shah Rukh’s fun singing performance was – “everything will be alright”.
Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par sab sahi ho jaayega!
Straight from the US, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas connected with viewers via a moving poem by Indian poet Vijay Maurya. Recited by Priyanka, the poem captured the essence of this unprecedented time, citing how the breeze seems to be upset with us right now, and how much we all want to break free, get into our cars and drive away on roads unknown. The poem later goes on to request people to stay for a while, and wait till everything is better again.
In Priyanka’s own words, “Let's hold on world... let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.”
This beautiful poem has so much relevance right now. Thank you my friend @vjymaurya for writing this insightful composition about this unprecedented time. Let's hold on world... let's keep our hopes alive and wait for the world to heal.🙏🏻 Happy to be a part of #IforIndia #SocialForGood Donate now: Link in bio 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india
Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been personally been grieving and dealing with the demise of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor, also participated in the concert. Known for her acting skills, Alia is loved in India for her singing abilities. As part of her performance, Alia, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt sang a magical rendition of a popular Hindi song, “Ik Kudi”. The sisters collaborated with singer and composer Ankur Tewari who added music to their performance.
along with Ankur Tewari sing a magical rendition of Ikk Kudi and Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, to support #IforIndia that streamed on Facebook last night to raise funds for the people suffering due COVID-19. @give_india #facebook #monday #AliaBhatt #manavmanglani #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe
Other B-towns celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan boosted the shrunk morale of locked up people around the world with words and entertained them with songs and dances! Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others also joined in to do their bit in the fundraiser.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to pay a tribute to late co-star Rishi Kapoor.
Corona se mar sakte hain par bhook se kabhi nahi. Yeh awaaz tv par chalte Majdoor ki aasaani se dabi nahi. Socha tha insaaniyat ekjut ho jaayegi kyunki jaan hai toh jahaan hai America ne kaha cheen le kar aaya, Kuch ne kaha yaha Bharat mein super spreader musalmaan hai. Middle East kehta hai unka career Shia hai Iran hai. Corona bhi kehta hoga humans really deserve to perish kitna paagal insaan hai. I think to really come together we are waiting for an alien attack. Usko bhi hum ek doosre pe daal denge, trust me we have that knack. Jab aasmaan se asteroid girega woh bhi nahi sochega ki kisi bungle pe giroon ya slums pe. Kisi shankar pe giroon ya shams pe. Arey bande ab toh samajh ja, tu Bhagwaan nahi, Nabi nahi. Corona se mar sakte hain par bhook se kabhi nahi. Yeh awaaz tv par chalte us majdoor ki aasaani se dabi nahi. Corona se mar sakte hain par bhook se kabhi nahi. #IforIndia @give_india
International pop-stars – the Jonas Brothers shared details about the “I for India” initiative on their social networking handles, while in a short video clip, Hollywood heartthrob Will Smith called India his home away from home.
"India holds a really warm and special spot in my heart. It's really like a home away from home for me,” the actor said.
The concert was inspired by the eight-hour long “One World: Together At Home” online event organised by Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder earlier in April. The concert managed to collect $127.9 million in donations.
India’s federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recorded 42,533 coronavirus cases in India with 1,373 deaths.
