Indian Man Goes Out for Groceries, Returns With Bride Prompting His Mother to File Police Complaint

New Delhi (Sputnik): The second phase of the nationwide lockdown, scheduled to last until 3 May, has brought the country to a standstill with only essential services allowed to function. However, the restrictions have also forced the postponement of thousands of marriages during wedding season.

A 26-year-old man in Ghaziabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh stepped out of the house to buy essentials but left everyone shell-shocked when he returned with a bride.

Stunned by her son's sudden and secret wedding, his mother did not allow the newlyweds in their home and instead rushed to a police station to file an official complaint.

In a video, going viral on social media, the man's mother is seen sitting at the Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad to file a complaint against her own son and revealing what happened.

"I have not stepped out of the house since the lockdown but today I had to because of such act. I’m not ready to accept this marriage and have come to the police station to file a complaint against him", the woman can be heard saying in the video.

An initial police investigation has revealed that the couple tied the knot at a temple around two months ago in the city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

"The couple could not produce a marriage certificate stating that due to lack of witnesses they couldn't get it at that time. However, they were supposed to go to Haridwar again after the lockdown is lifted to precure it", a senior police officer said.

"After the marriage, the bride was living in a rented accommodation in a nearby area. The decision of bringing the bride home was taken after she was asked to vacate the rented house. We have spoken to the house owner and have asked him to allow them to stay at the rented house", the officer added.