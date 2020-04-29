Bollywood Legend Irrfan Khan Dies at 53

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for a colon infection.
The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.
My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old, who was diagnosed with a rare form of neuroendocrine tumour two years ago, lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days prior to his own passing.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)