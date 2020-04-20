Netizens Rejoice as COVID-19 Doubling Rate Slows in India, Several States Become 'Corona-Free'

New Delhi (Sputnik): COVID-19 began spreading in India towards the end of January. At the time, ways to contain the virus outbreak in a country as vast and as densely populated as India seemed tough, but a nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 March has shown results.

India's health ministry on Monday revealed that the rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the country had slowed to 7.5 days from the pre-lockdown rate of 3.4 days.

​In addition, Goa and Manipur also broke good news; the states announced that all the COVID-19-positive patients in their areas have recovered, making the states “Corona-free”.

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020.#GoaFightsCOVID19 @narendramodi — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 19, 2020

​The spirits of locked-down Indians seemed boosted on Twitter after a long time of being locked down in the homes as netizens are rapidly sharing the news on social media platforms, heaving a sigh of relief.

India's COVID-19 cases doubling rate slows to 7.5 days compared to 3.4 earlier- says central govt. Good :) — GEORGE KALLIVAYALIL (@KALLIVAYALIL) April 20, 2020

#COVID : Good News



Before #lockdown doubling rate in India was 3.4 days but in last 7 days cases are getting doubled in 7.4 days. — Parimal Kumar (@parimmalksinha) April 20, 2020

A comparative analysis of doubling of cases across world, rate in India slowing down. #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/Bbt2m5XNek — Ayushmann (@Iam_Ayushmann) April 20, 2020

cues positive today

Market gains for 2nd consecutive week, nifty up 2% last week

Nifty up 24% from lockdown lows

Covid growth rate declining in india

Growth of active cases in last 5 days is 6.6%

Covid cases now doubling every 11 days which is a +ve

dow jones up 2% last week — Sonia Shenoy (@_soniashenoy) April 20, 2020

India’s covid-19 infections doubling rate is down from 3 days to 11 days. Indian subcontinent(india, Sri Lanka, Nepal etc) has only 25000 infections and less than 1000 deaths 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #lockdown is working. — R Kesava Raman Yadav (@kesavaessar) April 20, 2020​

Currently, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India stands at 17,265, the federal ministry of health has noted. In a bid to prevent the further spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nation-wide lockdown – that was initially slated to end on 14 April – until 3 May.

Since free movement of people is restricted, states like Kerala and Odisha have reported the doubling rate of coronavirus at over 30 days.

Certain southern Indian cities like Mahe and Kodaggu have also not reported any new cases for the last 28 days.

Nevertheless, from ventilators to personal protection equipment, the country is collectively contributing in ensuring the availability of all facilities.

On Monday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also extended a special appreciation for police and army officials for maintaining discipline in the country at this time of unrest.