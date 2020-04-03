Man in India Files Police Complaint Against Father for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is under a 21-day lockdown imposed by the government last week in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The authorities have been directed to take strict action against those found violating the lockdown restrictions.

Delhi Police have registered a complaint against a man for violating the lockdown rule imposed across the country due to COVID-19 outbreak.

In the complaint, a 30-year-old man alleged that his 59-year-old father is not following the government’s lockdown orders and keeps roaming out of the house.

“He has further stated that despite several requests, his father has not been listening to them and goes out daily,” the First Information Report (FIR) stated.

Speaking to Sputnik, complainant Abhishek Singh stated that he had to take this step keeping in mind the safety of his father as well as his family members.

“I have taken this step as he was not listening to my requests so I wanted the cops to strictly prohibit him from going out. My intentions was just the safety of entire family and do not want the small virus to enter my home. Keeping in mind the pandemic I had to take this action,” Singh said.

The Narendra Modi-led government introduced a 21-day lockdown across the country on 24 March. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India on 30 January, over 50 people have lost their lives to the infection, while it has also reported more than 2,000 positive cases in the country, according to data released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.