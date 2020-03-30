Register
07:37 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    Indian Bourses, Currency Crash in Opening Trading on COVID-19 Uncertainty, Sensex Slips 1,000 Points

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107188/18/1071881816_0:104:1920:1184_1200x675_80_0_0_610144c56b5a1281a99f1ecaa7674e3c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003301078756503-indian-bourses-currency-crash-in-opening-trading-on-covid-19-uncertainty-sensex-slips-1000-points/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has announced a slew of measures to ensure the availability of food and cash for the economically less developed sections of society. The Indian finance minister has indicated that the government is also working on an economic package for the industries to overcome sluggishness due to the impact of COVID-19.

    Indian bourses nosedived in early trading on Monday. The Bombay Stock Exchange’s 30-share index, Sensex fell 1,032 points to trade at 28,784. The broader 50-share index Nifty of the National Stock Exchange also plummeted 285 points to 8,376.

    Sell-offs in the automobile, metal, and financial sector stocks pulled down the Indian equity markets in early trading. Both Sensex and Nifty regained some momentum after a steep fall in the opening trade. Sensex recovered to trade at 29,266 level. Similarly, Nifty too recovered to trade at 8,480.

    Market participants believe that the trading is likely to remain choppy in the coming days owing to uncertainties on account of COVID-19 as well as the impact of lockdown on the economy.

    The Indian bourses witnessed the biggest daily fall on 23 March when the BSE Sensex fell by 4,000 points to come down to below 26,000 levels.

    The Indian currency also fell on Monday in opening trading. The currency fell 32 paise to Rs 75.21 against the dollar in opening trading.  

    Last week, the Indian central bank, the Reserve Bank of India announced a 0.75 percent reduction in the benchmark rates to ensure that economic activity remains afloat. RBI also announced liquidity measures to maintain optimum liquidity with the banks as well as financial institutions. The Indian government has indicated, it is also working on an economic package for the industry, which is likely to be announced in this week.

     

    Related:

    India Rejects American Scientists Prediction of 1.3 Million Domestic COVID-19 Cases by May
    India's Central Bank Announces Emergency Rate Cut as Part of Fight Against Covid-19
    Adviser of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Reports
    Tags:
    COVID-19, shares, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse