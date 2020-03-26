Netizens Concerned as Indian Actor Shares Shocking Footage of Vandalism Amid Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): For the underprivileged communities in India, these difficult times of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic have been harsher than one might assume.

Amid the national lockdown in India, the sale of only essential commodities like medicines and fuel is being allowed in the country and public gatherings are banned. However, even at this critical hour, vandalism on the streets of India is continuing to take place.

Popular web-series actor Parvin Dabas took to Twitter on Wednesday to share shocking footage from Delhi that shows a masked man destroying the food cart of a humble street vendor with a baton.

If we allow such ppl to stop #essential services such as food or indulge in goondaism/vigilantism...whatever u want to call it...we will drown in chaos very soon...this needs to controlled asap #Lockdown21 pic.twitter.com/q3jgwYSLnt — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) March 26, 2020

​Public figures like actor and comedian Vir Das and TV journalist Faye D’Souza expressed concern over the video, mentioning the vendor’s cart provided an essential service.

The man selling those vegetables will go hungry. The people who needed them will too. Last I checked, you need food for immunity. https://t.co/1f1dLFzDB4 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 26, 2020

​Soon after the video went viral, the media reported that the person who was vandalizing the cart was in fact a cop in civilian clothes.

Amid the lockdown, people have been advised to stay indoors in order to protect themselves from getting infected by the COVID19 virus – which is known to attack the respiratory system.

The government has rolled out economic relief measures for small vendors and public workers.

Thursday marked the second day of the three week-long national lockdown announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown is a preventive measure against the further spread of the Coronavirus, which has now infected over 640 people in India and led to 13 deaths.