Register
12:28 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheer with party flags as they attend an election rally addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mathurapur, south of Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

    Delhi Violence: BJP Asks Opposition Congress to Look Within Before Giving Sermons to Government

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/10/1078121062_0:106:3070:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_cab896fa250cdeeb25fc3680ceaa582c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002281078428691-delhi-violence-bjp--asks-opposition-congress-to-look-within-before-giving-sermons-to-government-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Violence between two groups that started in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday over a citizenship law later took a communal turn. Some 42 people have been killed and over 250 injured in the riots.

    India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asked the main opposition party Congress to not preach "Raj Dharma" (Ideals of Governance) to the government, after itself stooping low by using vote-bank politics.

    The Sanskrit expression, Raj Dharma, talks of maintaining a sense of impartial conduct and accountability of rulers towards their subjects.

    BJP's reaction comes a day after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi attempted to school the Narendra Modi-led government on "Raj Dharma" on Thursday over the communal riots in Delhi that have left 42 dead and over 300 others injured.

    Senior BJP politician and India's Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad on Friday said Congress’ own record has been full of “twists and turns” for the sake of politics.

    Alleging that Congress is playing politics even on the communal flare-up in Delhi at a time when one needs to talk about peace, Prasad said: “Please do not teach us Raj Dharma as your own record is full of twists and turns for simple political reasons. BJP condemns in strongest possible words the pure politicking by the Congress party on such a sensitive issue".

    Prasad also said that Congress politicians like Priyanka Gandhi are delivering inflammatory speeches to stoke trouble in the national capital.

    Sunday evening's clashes between two groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in northeastern Delhi took a communal turn by Monday and subsequently continued for two more days, leaving 42 people dead and over 250 injured.

    On Thursday, Congress’s working president Sonia Gandhi in a memorandum to Indian President Ramnath Kovind demanded removal of the country's Home Minister Amit Shah due to the “dereliction of his constitutional duties”. It was after the meeting with the president that Sonia Gandhi chose to remind the BJP of its duty and principles of governance. 

    For over two months, several parts of not just Delhi but the country have witnessed demonstrations and violent clashes over the recently amended contentious citizenship law or the CAA. The law is related to immigrants and not current Indian citizens, the government has clarified.

    The law offers citizenship to persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, leaving out Muslims and including only Hindus, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs.

    Being far more than a casual Congress reference to "Raj Dharma" was essentially a reminder of what stalwart BJP leader and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had once said to the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2002, who was then the state chief of Gujarat. Massive communal clashes had occurred in Gujarat, within one year of Modi taking over as state chief, killing 1,044 people (794 Muslims and 254 Hindus). A total of 223 went missing and 2,500 were injured.

    Similarly, during Congress's tenure in Delhi in 1984, a total of 3,300 people were killed during the anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of Congress leader Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards.  

    Related:

    India's Ruling BJP Blames Sonia Gandhi's "Do or Die" Statement For Delhi Violence
    India's Main Opposition Party Accuses Modi Govt of Being Mute Spectator to Delhi's Communal Violence
    Delhi Violence Engulfs 4 Mosques, 79 Houses, 52 Shops, 2 Schools - Fire Service Data
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), citizenship, violence, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse