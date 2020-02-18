Chemical Factory on Outskirts of Mumbai Bursts Into Flames - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Eye-popping videos of a major fire outbreak in a chemical factory in the Indian economic capital of Mumbai have gone viral on social media as locals shared the visuals seeking professional help.

On Tuesday afternoon, part of a chemical factory, one of the top five hazardous units in Dombivali industrial area, burst into flames, prompting a quick deployment of four fire tenders to the site to douse the massive blaze.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, videos of the flaming plant have been widely circulated on social media.

​On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a government facility in Mumbai’s Byculla area, having engulfed two floors of GST Bhavan, the housing offices of the General Service Tax.

Earlier last week, a short circuit set a mall on fire with hundreds of people inside, in outer Mumbai’s Thane area.