Chemical Factory on Outskirts of Mumbai Bursts Into Flames - Video

On Tuesday afternoon, part of a chemical factory, one of the top five hazardous units in Dombivali industrial area, burst into flames, prompting a quick deployment of four fire tenders to the site to douse the massive blaze.
While no casualties were reported in the incident, videos of the flaming plant have been widely circulated on social media.
Huge Fire at #Dombivali East, #MIDC Chemical factory. Fire tenders fighting the blaze. #Breaking #FireAlert @surabhisaloni pic.twitter.com/kY7CmpL5jw— रूपेश दुबे (@jrupeshdubey) February 18, 2020
Huge Fire at #Dombivali East, #MIDC Chemical factory. Fire tenders fighting the blaze. #Breaking #FireAlert @surabhisaloni pic.twitter.com/kY7CmpL5jw— रूपेश दुबे (@jrupeshdubey) February 18, 2020
#BigBreaking— Mumbai Tak (@mumbaitak) February 18, 2020
Fire Breaks Out At Dombivali's MIDC.
4 fire brigade vehicles present at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Z4UWqe23Si
Huge fire at Dombivli.#dombivali #kalyan #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Bs200ah7FY— gautam gada (@gautam_gada) February 18, 2020
On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a government facility in Mumbai’s Byculla area, having engulfed two floors of GST Bhavan, the housing offices of the General Service Tax.
Earlier last week, a short circuit set a mall on fire with hundreds of people inside, in outer Mumbai’s Thane area.
Breaking | Lake city mall in Kapurbawdi, Thane filled with smoke following fire on first floor. pic.twitter.com/Wczk0cMehw— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 15, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)