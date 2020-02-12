Register
21:19 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Election Results Reveal New Delhi Traders Drifting Away From Modi's BJP

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107761/87/1077618758.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002121078295486-election-results-reveal-new-delhi-traders-drifting-away-from-modis-bjp/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Delhi Assembly election results on Tuesday showed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to still be the favourite of the electorate, negating city opposition party BJP, once a favourite of traders. Of the total population of 19 million in the capital city, there are some two million traders. Congress, meanwhile, received no seats.

    The Traders fraternity, a traditional voting bank of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seems to be shifting its political preferences. A major section of New Delhi traders appears to have preferred the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) over the BJP in the 70-seat New Delhi assembly elections, despite the Modi government's trader-friendly measures, policies and protectionist agenda.

    In major trading hubs of Delhi, the AAP has emerged victorious with large margins. AAP has topped BJP candidates across the trading hubs of Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Ballimaran and Sadar Bazaar, among other constituencies, which have a high concentration of trading and business communities. Many of these traders, however, are also spread in other residential areas of New Delhi and have shops or offices in these commercial areas.   

    In the three assembly seats of Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, and Hari Nagar belonging to the West Delhi Parliamentary seat, the AAP defeated the BJP by large margins. In Hari Nagar, for example, BJP’s Tejindar Pal Singh Bagga – a firebrand youth leader of the party – garnered only 35,956 votes against AAP candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon’s 58,087 votes. AAP saw 53.67 percent votes against BJP’s 35.07 percent from the seat, where the Sikh community, who are predominantly traders, reside in abundance.

    A similar trend was seen in the adjoining Rajouri garden assembly seat, known for its marble trade. AAP candidate A. Dhanwati Chandela, who garnered 62,212 votes (55.7 percent) defeated BJP candidate Ramesh Khanna by 23,125 votes. In the Tilak Nagar area – another major trading hub -- AAP’s Jarnail Singh emerged victorious with 62,436 votes (62.2 percent votes) defeating BJP’s Rajiv Babbar by a margin of some 28,000 votes.

    New Delhi’s commercial markets of Chandni Chowk, Ballimaran and Sadar Bazar, where it is usually said that one can find literally anything from a safety pin to a petrochemical cracking facility, are the major wholesale hubs of the city. These markets offer a range of commodities, from textiles, hardware, sanitary wares, household items, decorative items, lights, and innumerable other products from across the country. Data from the Election Commission of India reveals that the buzzing 350-year-old Chandni Chowk bazaar negated the BJP as well.

    In the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, AAP’s Prahlad Singh Sawhney, got 50,891 votes, amounting to 66 percent. Suman Kumar Gupta of the BJP, which received 21,307 votes, was defeated by 29,584 votes.

    In the Ballimaran constituency, another major trading pocket of the Chandni Chowk area, the BJP candidate got 29,472 votes, less than half of the 65,644 votes polled in favour of the AAP candidate. In yet another major wholesale hub of Sadar Bazaar, 68,790 votes were polled in favour of AAP against 43,146 polled for BJP.

    As per an estimate, the Old Delhi area, where the Chandni Chowk and the Ballimaran constituencies are located, almost half a million shops see an untold number of items traded. The annual business of Chandni Chowk area alone is pegged at $15 billion. 

    Experts blame the 2016 demonetisation and the poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as reasons for the BJP rout in the polls.

    Political commentator and author, Pradeep Saurabh, told Sputnik, “The ill impact of demonetisation and GST are now visible. India is going through an acute slowdown, with growth dipping to a six-year low. Also, even as the Modi government has reduced corporate tax for large businesses, no benefits have been given to the small-time traders and micro and small enterprises.”  

    A Delhi-based trader, on condition of anonymity, noted that the “BJP took the trade community for granted. While AAP provided immediate relief such as concessional rates for electricity and water, BJP did no handholding of the trader community.” Even the drive for regularisation of unauthorised colonies, which would have benefited at least 300,000 traders, "remained on paper," said the trader.

    The Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal, believes that votes of the traders took the BJP’s voting percentage up in the elections. “CAIT had given a call to the traders to support BJP in the Delhi elections. It was because of our call that the voting percentage of the party went up to 39 percent compared with 32 percent in 2015,” he told Sputnik.  

    Another factor in turning the New Delhi trading community from the BJP was the sealing drive by BJP-ruled Municipal Body of Delhi following the court's directives. In last three years, municipal authorities sealed at least 10,000 commercial units for misuse of land use norms.

    Another trader told Sputnik that the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should have come up with an amnesty scheme to deal with the problem of sealing, rather than resorting to simple theft.

    Be it the Narendra Modi government’s acerbic criticism of retail giant Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos, or the protectionist measures announced in the February 1 annual budget, there has been no resonance among New Delhi traders to support the BJP, in one of the most bitterly-contested elections in recent memory.

    The trading committee, it seems, remained unimpressed with the BJP electoral rhetoric of nationalism and the politics of Hindutva, opting instead for the development politics offered by the AAP, which usually goes by consensus-based solutions of issues and has allowed various freebies in terms of electricity and water.

    The same BJP won seven out of seven seats during the 2019 parliamentary elections in the name of Narendra Modi.

    Related:

    All You Need to Know About the Delhi Assembly Elections on 8 February
    BJP Can Be Defeated in Every State - Indian Ex-Finance Minister Chidambaram
    Delhi Elections 2020: Netizens Celebrate AAP Win as Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif Sweeps in Video
    Tags:
    elections, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse