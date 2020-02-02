Hindu Mahasabha Leader Shot Dead in Indian State of Uttar Pradesh

A leader of the party Hindu Mahasabha (All India) from northern Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by two assailants on motorcycles in the heart of the state capital Lucknow on Sunday morning. Ranjeet Bachchan, a resident of the Gorakhpur district and home to the state Chief Yogi Adityanath, was on a morning walk along with his brother when the assailants opened fire at them.
लखनऊ में हज़रतगंज के उस जगह की पहली तस्वीरें जहां पर हिंदू महसभा के नेता #रंजीत_बच्चन की सरेआम गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई! यूपी पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है! @ranveerabp @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/SmnCGhVheV— Sumit Awasthi (@awasthis) February 2, 2020
While the politician died on the spot, his brother has been admitted to hospital in critical condition.
"Forensic experts are scanning the spot. We have been scanning CCTVs and probing the case from all angles. The culprits will be behind bars soon", Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Singh stated.
#Lucknow: Hindu Mahasabha leader #RanjeetBachchan shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants as he was on #SundayMorning walk in Hazratganj . #HinduLeader @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/zrZ2407iuf— Naila Kidwai (@naila_kidwai) February 2, 2020
According to the authorities, the assailants attempted to take Bachchan’s gold chain and cell phone during the incident, however, the motives behind the crime are yet to be determined.
Hindu Mahasabha is one of the oldest political parties in India, formed in 1915 to protect the rights of the Hindu majority in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)