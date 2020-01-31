Register
12:32 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Meat

    Non-Vegetarians Saving More Under Indian Prime Minister Modi, Government Data Shows

    © Photo : Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105260/70/1052607085.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001311078191015-non-vegetarians-saving-more-under-indian-prime-minister-modi-government-data-shows/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s federal Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey – a snapshot of the state of economy of the country during 2019-20, has a new chapter titled “Thalinomics: The Economics of a Plate of Food in India”. The government claimed it was an attempt to quantify what an average person pays for a Thali (Plate) of food.

    The federal Finance Ministry has calculated the cost of a plate of food for the average Indian according to their eating habits.

    Terming it “Thalinomics” (Thali=Plate), the ministry found that the absolute price of a vegetarian dish has fallen since 2015-16. Vegetarian food is usually less costly in India. 

    Economic advisors to the federal finance ministry used retail price data from April 2006 to October 2019 to find the impact of inflation on the average Indian family.

    But the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey claims that a non-vegetarian family of five saves more in a year than a vegetarian family. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has repeatedly promoted vegetarian foods as healthy.

    “After 2015-16, the family of five person gained Rupees 10,887 per year (over $150) on an average from the moderation in per plate prices. Similarly, a non-vegetarian saves around Rs. 11,787 ($165) on an average during the same period,” said the survey.

    The ministry, while using the annual earnings of an average industrial worker, found that affordability of vegetarian plates has improved by 29 percent since 2007 while non-vegetarian dishes are 18 percent more affordable.

    “This is owing to significant moderation in the prices of vegetables and lentil from 2015-16 when compared to the previous trend of increasing prices,” the report reads.

    The report suggests that in April-October, 2019, the most affordable food was to be found Jharkhand–state where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the state election. Jharkhand has also witnessed at least 22 deaths due to starvation in the last five years and at least 15 in two years.

    Data corroborated on the basis of government and independent researchers, shows only about 23-37 percent of Indians are vegetarian. However, opposition parties and some social activists have been accusing the Modi government of turning people against non-vegetarians, especially beef eaters.

    According to a survey conducted by the premier Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, egg was removed from the mid-day meal programme in schools during Modi’s tenure on religious grounds. The scheme funded by federal government is designed to better the nutritional standing of school-age children nationwide.

    India’s national carrier Air India had also stopped non-vegetarian meals on flights claiming it would prevent wastage. The BJP has repeatedly been accused of trying to impose vegetarian food habits and turning a blind eye to incidents of so-called "beef" lynching, which was also a key issue during elections to the Lok Sabha in May 2019.

    Related:

    India to Curb Import Bill by Converting Surplus Food Grains Into Biofuel
    Fuss Over Food: Lawyer Alleges Religious Bias Over Type of Meat Served on Air India
    Amazon Gearing Up to Foray Into India's Booming Online Food Ordering Sector, Testing Service
    Tags:
    vegetarian, Beef, Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Ministry, Finance Ministry, Jharkhand, starvation, lynching, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse