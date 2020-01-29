New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been engaged in intense border clashes since February 2019 after a terror incident in Indian administered Pulwama. India retaliated to the killing of 40 soldiers by launching an airstrike inside Pakistan.

Islamabad says it has rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent “irresponsible and war-mongering remarks’ and warned India that it should not underestimate Pakistan's military power.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement, saying that Modi’s remark reflects India’s incurable obsession with Islamabad.

“The Indian Prime Minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India,” the statement issued by the Pakistan foreign ministry reads.

The ministry added that BJP Government is making desperate attempts to divert attention from “growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian prime minister said he believes Pakistan would not stand a chance if a military confrontation broke out between the two sides. "The Indian armed forces won’t take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust," Modi said in a public rally.

On Wednesday, Pakistan sought to remind India of the “immediate and effective response” after the Balakot strike in February, 2019, “including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot.”

The Indian air strikes led to a strong response from Pakistan, and a dogfight between the two forces on 27 February

Pakistan emphasised that its response should suffice to show the will, capacity and preparedness of its armed forces.

“No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action,” it added.

The two nuclear armed nations have fought three wars since independence in 1947 from British rule and have been involved in numerous smaller skirmishes.

Pakistan has threatened India with a limited nuclear attack while Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh suggested that the country's policy regarding its nuclear weapons may be set to change for the first time since India became a nuclear power back in 1998.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Pakistan possesses 140-150 nuclear warheads, while India probably has around 130-140.