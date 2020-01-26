Four Grenade Blasts Hit Assam, India on Republic Day

The news comes after almost 650 militants from eight rebel factions in northeastern India earlier this week surrendered along with their arms in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

According to preliminary reports, at least three grenade explosions rocked the district of Dibrugarh and another in Charaideo district during the holiday. The police have stated that at the moment there are no casualties.

"There have been four low-intensity IED blasts in Upper Assam. There has been no casualties or damage to property. We would leave no stone unturned to neutralise the perpetrators. That's our solemn assurance to people", Inspector General GP Singh stated.

India Today also reported there was a fifth blast in Tinsukia district, adding witnesses saw a perpetrator on a bike throw a grenade who subsequently fled the scene.

Four low intensity IED explosions rock Assam. No casualties, no damage to property. Reports about a fifth one in Doomdooma not correct #RepublicDay2020 https://t.co/9bH0ouc9HP — Sadiq Naqvi (@datelinedelhi) January 26, 2020

The chief minister of Assam has commented on the explosions, condemning the attackers.

​​No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incidents at the moment.

Republic Day celebrates the date the Indian Constitution took effect after the country proclaimed independence 71 years ago.