13 January 2020
    BEAUTIFUL Giant rotating Shankha/Conch at Delhi Airport...

    Indian Journalist Stirs Controversy and Faces Flak for Calling Conch Shell at Delhi Airport 'Ugly'

    Photo : YouTube/Narayan ji Rai
    India
    0 0 0
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/20/1078022059.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001131078020877-indian-journalist-stirs-controversy-and-faces-flak-for-calling-conch-shell-at-delhi-airport-ugly-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): At a time, religious sentiments on diverse cultures in India are going through a sensitive phase, public criticism of a “conch shell” – which holds a pious position in Hindu rituals has landed an Indian journalist into a boiling bowl of controversy on Twitter.

    New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is famous for its architecture and culturally rich interiors that welcome travellers around the globe with their first glimpses of Indian culture. Out of its many fancy decorations, a large conch shell, revolving slowly on a vertical axis has become a “must-see” feature on the airport's premises.

    Recently, Sunetra Choudhary, the National Political Editor of English daily, Hindustan Times took to Twitter and called the religiously sensitive conch shell at the IGIA “uglier than the carpets” there.

    ​Choudhary’s post did not go well with the netizens who decided to brutally troll the journalist over her “religiously insensitive” remark on the public platform.

    On Monday, hashtags including #DelhiAirport and #ConchShell started trending on Twitter in India.

    ​The controversial stir that Choudhary’s tweet created has made #DelhiAirport to trend on Twitter in India. People who do not wish to get sucked into the matter simply shared videos and pictures of the decoration appreciating the beauty of the article.

    ​In every-day Hindu prayer rituals, the conch shell, which is called a “Shankh” in the Hindi language is blown loudly because its sound is believed to eliminate negative energy from the surroundings and replace them with peaceful vibes.

    As part of further beautifying the interiors, the revolving shell was installed at Terminal three of the IGIA in October 2019.

    Other attractions at the Delhi Airport include colourful graffiti-clad pillars, magnificent palm postures of “Yoga mudras”, copper and brass meditating Buddhas, life-size figures of elephants and a curved ramp showing the various different positions of the “Surya Namaskar” – the Indian sun salutation in morning yoga rituals.

    IGIA, which is one of the busiest airports in the world, handles 20-40 million passengers every year.  
     In 2018, the Airports Service Quality (ASQ) programme ranked the New Delhi airport number one in the world for the quality of its services.

    Currently, the IGI airport has a capacity of 62 million passengers and by 2030, the airport's capacity is expected to reach 100 million travellers through its planned expansion programme.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
