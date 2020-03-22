Register
13:36 GMT24 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Entry of the Crusaders into Constantinople
    © CC0

    The Curse of the Maritime Empire: How Bubonic Plague Nearly Destroyed Constantinople

    In Depth
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (2)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107191/74/1071917423_0:160:1251:864_1199x675_80_0_0_bf44a280d0ac5c5046896d82d745cfa2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/in_depth/202003221078672300-the-curse-of-the-maritime-empire-how-bubonic-plague-nearly-destroyed-constantinople/

    An outbreak of an incurable disease severely damaged the mighty Byzantine Empire, killing millions of people around the Mediterranean. Its name was the Plague of Justinian and it hit Constantinople in 541 AD.

    Dozens of merchant ships docked at the port of Constantinople daily, bringing in and shipping out oil, timber, salt, silk, and grain. Under emperor Justinian I, whose reign stretched from 527 to 565 AD, the Byzantine (or Eastern Roman) empire was the center of global trade, earning around 20 tonnes of gold in revenues annually. By the early 6th Century AD, the empire’s navy was able to deal with most threats. But, as it turned out, the naval domination of “the maritime empire”, was also its Achilles’ heel, as it opened the gates of Constantinople to a terrible disease, which was incurable at the time.

    The name of the «beast» responsible for the first major known pandemic in human history is Yersinia pestis. A small bacterium that first infected fleas, then spread among the rats that sailed the high seas on Byzantine ships. The infected fleas quickly jumped from rats to sailors and merchants, leading to an outbreak of Bubonic plague. The disease affected human lymph nodes, causing them to swell. This particular type of plague, which, during the usual one-week-long incubation period resembled the common flu, eventually caused fever, seizures and in severe cases – gangrene, making the carrier’s skin decompose, and killing them within days.

    From the port of Constantinople, the disease made its way to other locations around the Mediterranean, including inland cities, where Justinian was shipping supplies and acquiring luxury goods. Quite quickly, his empire became the leading exporter of Bubonic plague, leading to a larger outbreak, which, according to some sources, might have killed from 25 to 50 million people.

    Nevertheless, some historians argue that these numbers might have been overblown due to various reasons, including religious and political bias of those who originally recorded the casualties. A recent study published by the US National Academy of Sciences gives an example of such exaggerations, as one of the historic accounts claimed that as much as 99.9% of the population died as the result of the initial outbreak.

    While Bubonic plague-ravaged cities and empires for centuries, the disease was quickly thwarted with the introduction of antibiotics in the 20th century. Even though it persists in some areas, including certain regions in Africa, the severity of modern Bubonic plague, compared to the Byzantine era is minimal, and the disease can be successfully treated in hospitals.

    In one of the episodes of the TV series House MD, the main character, Dr. Gregory House comes across a rare modern case of Bubonic plague. He concludes that his patient got the disease from fleas that were sitting on her dog – which isn’t quite typical - and prescribes the woman a cocktail of antibiotic drugs.

    Dr.House: Fill her up to the eyeballs with streptomycin sulfate, gentamicin, and tetracycline. Use a garden hose if you got one. Get yourselves some prophylactic treatments as well.
    Patient: I’ve got the plague?
    Dr.House: Don’t worry, it’s treatable.

    Most victims of the Plague of Justinian weren’t as lucky as the character saved by House, and the Eastern Roman empire, in general, suffered heavily, almost going bankrupt by the end of Justinian’s reign. The emperor himself contracted the disease but survived.

    Throughout the centuries that followed, the plague returned several times in waves, affecting different locales, but further outbreaks occurring until the middle of the 8th century weren’t as powerful as the initial hit.

    Even though it was the first major recorded epidemic caused by Yersinia pestis, similar strains from earlier periods have been found in the Tian Shan Mountains near the borders of China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Scientists believe that from there the deadly bacteria, responsible for the near-destruction of the powerful maritime empire, might have started its journey towards the Mediterranean.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (2)
    Tags:
    disease, plague, Bubonic plague, outbreak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    Extending a Helping Hand: How Russia is Aiding Italy's Fight Against Raging COVID-19 Pandemic
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse