Register
20:23 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Minister and leading Brexit supporter Boris Johnson gives a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (not in picture) following talks in Budapest on March 2, 2018.

    'He Should Resign': Ex-Attorney General Wants UK's Boris Johnson Out

    © AFP 2018 / Attila Kisbenedek
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The remark comes after the UK foreign secretary deemed Prime Minister Theresa May's plan on a customs partnership deal with the EU "crazy."

    A former Tory attorney general, Dominic Grieve, called on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to resign amid his criticism of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's approach to the country's withdrawal from the EU, The Guardian reported.

    According to Grieve, with his statements about Brexit, Johnson undermines the collective responsibility of the UK government.

    "The prime minister has a difficult task and I don't think it's helped by this tendency of the foreign secretary to express himself. If you are making policies through speeches that are contradicting some of the policy development your colleagues are embarked on, you are destroying collective responsibility," Grieve told the newspaper.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Stares Down Revolt Over EU Customs Union

    According to Grieve, the UK foreign secretary's remarks damage the government's work.

    "If you don't like a policy, you leave the government. That's what you should do. If there are problems, you either accept them or you have to go. That's your choice," Grieve said. "He should resign. Yes," he added.

    Johnson belongs to the group of the so-called "Hard Brexiteers" who argue that leaving the Customs Union would enable Britain to independently negotiate its own agreements with non-European countries.

    READ MORE: 'Crazy System': Boris Johnson Hits Out at May's Brexit Customs Plan

    In particular, they strongly oppose the idea of "customs partnership" with the EU proposed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Johnson described May's plan as a "crazy system" earlier this week.

    During a nationwide referendum in the UK on June 23, 2016, more than half of the voters cast their ballot in favor of the country leaving the EU.
    Britain is expected to pull out of the bloc by the end of March 2019, but London has been seeking a two-year transition period to smoothen out the withdrawal, as well as guarantees of a future relationship with the EU.

    Related:

    Twitter Users Unanimously Agree Johnson Looks Like Trump When Posing With Ivanka
    Johnson: Any New Deal on Tehran Nuclear Program Must Include Iran, Russia, China
    Boris Johnson: Countries Should Be Tougher on Iran, Deal Flaws Must Be Fixed
    Tags:
    resignation, criticism, Dominic Grieve, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse