'He Should Resign': Ex-Attorney General Wants UK's Boris Johnson Out

The remark comes after the UK foreign secretary deemed Prime Minister Theresa May's plan on a customs partnership deal with the EU "crazy."

A former Tory attorney general, Dominic Grieve, called on UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to resign amid his criticism of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's approach to the country's withdrawal from the EU, The Guardian reported.

According to Grieve, with his statements about Brexit, Johnson undermines the collective responsibility of the UK government.

"The prime minister has a difficult task and I don't think it's helped by this tendency of the foreign secretary to express himself. If you are making policies through speeches that are contradicting some of the policy development your colleagues are embarked on, you are destroying collective responsibility," Grieve told the newspaper.

READ MORE: Theresa May Stares Down Revolt Over EU Customs Union

According to Grieve, the UK foreign secretary's remarks damage the government's work.

"If you don't like a policy, you leave the government. That's what you should do. If there are problems, you either accept them or you have to go. That's your choice," Grieve said. "He should resign. Yes," he added.

Johnson belongs to the group of the so-called "Hard Brexiteers" who argue that leaving the Customs Union would enable Britain to independently negotiate its own agreements with non-European countries.

READ MORE: 'Crazy System': Boris Johnson Hits Out at May's Brexit Customs Plan

In particular, they strongly oppose the idea of "customs partnership" with the EU proposed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Johnson described May's plan as a "crazy system" earlier this week.

During a nationwide referendum in the UK on June 23, 2016, more than half of the voters cast their ballot in favor of the country leaving the EU.

Britain is expected to pull out of the bloc by the end of March 2019, but London has been seeking a two-year transition period to smoothen out the withdrawal, as well as guarantees of a future relationship with the EU.