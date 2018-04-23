Theresa May Stares Down Revolt Over EU Customs Union

Pressure from the hard-right of the Conservative Party has been the most consistent threat to Theresa May's leadership of the Party, forcing her into pursuit of a Hard Brexit negotiating position.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is again facing the threat of a revolt from the Hard Brexiteer faction of the Conservative Party over reports the PM is prepared to compromise on her commitment to leave the European Customs Union when Britain extracts itself from the EU.

The Prime Minister's office has reportedly responded to the pressure coming from the party's right-wing by suggesting that an upcoming parliamentary vote on whether Britain will remain in the Customs Union will be a "confidence vote" in the government itself, suggesting that a defeat would lead to the collapse of the government and not just Mrs May's leadership.

BETRAYAL: Rumours that Theresa May’s government could sell-out and keep the UK locked inside EU Customs Union.



A leading figure in the Conservative Party and a strong supporter of the Remain campaign, former Secretary of Business and Justice Ken Clarke, has urged members of his party to ignore the PM's ultimatum in statements to the British media and supported what he considers her moves to remain in the Customs Union, thereby pursuing a "Soft Brexit" with Europe as opposed to a "Hard Brexit."

