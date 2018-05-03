Register
    Berlin Should Try to 'Get Out of Spiral of Escalation With Moscow' - Politician

    German politician from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and chairman of the German-Russian Forum, Matthias Platzeck, told Passauer Neue Presse about the need for a dialogue between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Moscow.

    "Angela Merkel is still respected in Moscow. She should travel to Russia and try to play a role of a mediator. That is absolutely necessary. We have to get out of this spiral of escalation," the politician stressed.

    According to Platzeck, such challenges as peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, climate change, refugee policy or the Syrian crisis can't be resolved without Russia.

    He also criticized US President Donald Trump for his contribution to the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West, recalling the US president's recent warning toward Moscow amid the US missile attack on Syria.

    READ MORE: German Engineering Chief Calls for 'Loosening' Russia Sanctions

    "We are in a very complex situation. There is no clear front line as in the Cold War. Soberness and rationality are all the more important now. If you post a slogan like "Russia, get ready" [referring to Donald Trump] on Twitter, it's irresponsible. That is an absurdity. We can only be glad that Russia has reacted very calmly in this situation. We must do everything to secure peace again," Platzeck said.

    In his opinion, it is important "to restore reasonable relations with Russia. If not friendship or partnership, then at least a peaceful coexistence."

    Student exchange programs and as well as easing of the visa regime could be efficient steps in this direction, the politician argued.

    "Last year, we had the German-Russian partnership year for youth exchange; 2017 was the year of German-Russian sister cities. We must promote these links, a move that will require an extraordinary organizational and financial effort in the coming years. And one more thing: we should introduce the visa-free regime for Russian citizens, at least —as a first step for school and university students," he concluded.

    READ MORE: Over 60% of Germans Fear Ties With Russia Deteriorated Over Skripal Case — Poll

    In 2014, relations between Russia and the West deteriorated over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia.
    The European Union and the United States have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking, defense and other sectors, as well as on a number of Russian officials.

    The political crisis escalated recently, when Germany joined the United States and other European countries in imposing sanctions on Russia over the Skripal case, which Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in.

