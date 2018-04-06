Over 60% of Germans Fear Ties With Russia Deteriorated Over Skripal Case – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 61 percent of Germans are concerned about the deterioration of relations between Russia and the Western countries because of the Skripal case, a new poll revealed on Friday.

The survey carried out by the Infratest dimap for the ARD broadcaster revealed that 38 percent of Germans have little or no concern about the issue. At the same time, 91 percent of respondents believe that Russia should put more effort into dialogue with Western countries while 86 percent expressed the opinion that the West should do so.

Following the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK town of Salisbury in early March, a number of EU member states have expelled Russian diplomats on suspicion of Moscow's involvement in the incident. Moscow retaliated and has been denying claims it had a role in the incident, pointing to the lack of proof represented by London to substantiate its claims.

The survey was carried out among 1,003 adults over the phone between April 3-4.