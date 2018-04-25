Register
17:48 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Markus Söder

    'Christian Values'? Bavaria's Head Orders Crosses Be Hung Up in Public Buildings

    © Photo: Markus Söder / twitter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    180

    In mid-March, Horst Seehofer, Germany's Interior Minister and former Bavarian head opposed the idea that Islam is part of German culture and stressed that the country's life is shaped by Christianity. His successor Markus Söder seems to have a similar opinion as he has adopted quite an unusual measure in an attempt to preserve local traditions.

    Bavaria's state premier, Markus Söder, recently said that crosses should be hung up in all public buildings in the southern German state, a step that he himself considers an important act toward maintaining Bavarian identity.

    The measure will be implemented in all Bavarian state authority buildings, schools and courts starting from June 1.

    Söder, who replaced his political rival Horst Seehofer in the post of Bavarian government leader in March, wrote on social media that the initiative is a "clear avowal of our Bavarian identity and Christian values."

    Clear avowal of our Bavarian identity and Christian values. Today we decided in the Cabinet that from 1 June in each state authority should hang a cross. Immediately after the meeting, I hung up a cross near the entrance of the State Chancellery.

    In this regard, his stance doesn't differ much from that of Seehofer (both politicians belong to the Christian Social Union [CSU]), allied with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union [CDU]) who claimed that his country "has been shaped by Christianity" and that "Islam doesn't belong to Germany."

    READ MORE: 'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' Remark Sparks Debate Over Migrant Crisis in EU

    His statement comes amid the large-scale inflows of refugees from Muslim countries to Europe that have been actively debated in society. Although the German government headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly promoted tolerance toward refugees, heavy migration has triggered strong anti-Islam sentiments across the country.

    In 2015, Merkel announced that Germany would open its borders to migrants, fleeing to Europe in the hundreds of thousands in search of a safer future. However, of late, Berlin has been trying to curb its migration policy, partly, in a bid to balance out the relationship between the CDU and the CSU, with the latter promoting a harsher approach to immigration.

    READ MORE: 'Islam Doesn't Belong to Germany' — New Interior Minister

    Bavarian authorities have had a particularly critical approach toward newcomers, not least due to a large number of foreigners residing in the federal state. According to official data, of the nearly 13 million people living in Bavaria, almost a quarter have foreign roots, which amounts to some 2.96 million people or about 23 percent of the state's total population.

    However, many politicians in other federal states have also opposed Merkel's open-door policy. The criticism has become especially evident due to a high number of attacks and assaults committed by migrants on German soil. The attacks include several deadly stabbings which have taken place in German cities as well as sexual assaults on women that were first registered during the 2015-2016 New Year's Eve celebrations and have repeatedly occurred since then.

    Related:

    'Unbroken' Ideology: How Radical Islamist Networks Survive in Germany
    My Salafist Life: Former Islamist Gives Inside Story on Radicalism in Germany
    Tags:
    values, cross, Islam, Christianity, religion, Bavaria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse