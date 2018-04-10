Austria's Holocaust Denier Hailing Jewish Killings as 'Fabrication' Dead at 76

The Austrian writer and adherent of far-right ideology was repeatedly convicted for committing far-right crimes and denying Hitler's mass atrocities against Jews.

Gerd Honsik, an Austrian writer who was viewed as a major figure in Europe's neo-Nazi ideology, has died at the age of 76 at his home in Hungary, according to the Austrian Press agency.

Honsik was accused of executing attacks motivated by the far-right ideology in Vienna in the 1960s. He also became a member the Austrian far-right party NDP that was later banned for violating the country's anti-Nazi legislation.

The Austrian author who was notorious for writing anti-Semitic books was repeatedly convicted for denying the Holocaust.

On May 5, 1992, he was sentenced to one and a half years in prison over the publication of his book "Hitler Innocent?" in which he tried to explain and justify some of the Nazi atrocities.

After his conviction, Honsik managed to escape Vienna and lived in different European countries, including Spain, where he was arrested in 2007 and subsequently extradited to Austria.

The Holocaust denier was last convicted in 2010, but released on probation in 2011.