What Do You Call 'Black Person'? German Hospital Magazine Answers With 'N' Word

As the controversial publication "contradicted with the clinic's moral and humanistic values," the management had to take decisive steps to address the mistake.

A hospital in Germany's city of Chemnitz had to recall the whole latest issue of its corporate journal "Klinoskop" amid a racist lapse in its crossword puzzle, German Die Welt newspaper reported.

A hospital spokesperson admitted that the answer to the clue "black person" in the puzzle was the now socially unacceptable German word for "negro".

"That's a faux pas, that's just wrong," the hospital's representative was quoted by the newspaper as saying. "Neither the questions nor the answers were subject to a comprehensive check-up. Due to this mistake, we have to recall the whole issue amid moral and humanistic values of our hospital."

The magazine issue was printed 12,500 times. By Thursday, 8,500 copies have been recalled; but it will be completely reprinted and redistributed.

According to reports, the crossword puzzle was created by a Chemnitz agency that was using word generator software. There won't be any legal proceedings against the company.