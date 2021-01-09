Register
16:42 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021

    Don’t Dismiss US Coup

    © REUTERS / JIM BOURG
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    271
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081684701_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_840fe1be32f153a30131e1a547ac60ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202101091081715573-dont-dismiss-us-coup/

    Many commentators are dismissing the extraordinary events at the US Capitol as something much less serious than an attempted coup. Some have even joked about it as if it were a carnival of crazies high on Trumpism.

    Five people died on January 6 when thousands of Trump supporters forced their way into the seat of US government. That’s hardly a picnic gone awry.

    And let’s be clear, the seizure of the Congressional buildings came right after President Trump fired up an angry crowd to march down Pennsylvania Avenue in order to “save American democracy”… because “you can’t win by being weak”.

    Perhaps many among the crowd swarming the Capitol had no malign ambitions against lawmakers inside who were at that time certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden. However, there is no doubt it was Trump and his most ardent supporters’ intention to overturn the electoral process. Overthrowing the political process is getting close to a definition of coup.

    It is also clear that among the invading throngs were members of Neo-fascist militia who were armed and carrying zip ties. That suggests there were plans to kidnap people within the Congressional building and forcibly detain them.

    Carrying nooses and shouting, “Hang Mike Pence, Hang Mike Pence,” is also something that puts a more sinister twist on the events. Only hours before Trump and his cronies called for marching on the Capitol, the president had fingered Vice President Pence as “weak” and a traitor after it emerged he would not do Trump’s bidding in sabotaging the Congressional certification of votes for Biden.

    US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he announces more nominees and appointees during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, 11 December 2020
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Biden Calls Capitol Raiders ‘White Supremacists, Anti-Semites’, Demands Prosecution

    Similar vitriol was expressed by the crowd towards Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. If the mob had been able to apprehend any of those politicians, the events would likely have ended up with a lot more blood on hands.

    After several hours of besieging the Congress, Trump reluctantly told his supporters to go home peacefully. The National Guard had arrived and escorted the protesters from the building in a strange atmosphere of calm; strange considering the extraordinary breach of public order that had just occurred.

    There is a suspicion of some level of collusion with the state security agencies and the Trump mob. There had been no threat warning issued by the FBI before the event. The seat of government on a momentous day was oddly under-protected even though there were ample notices across social media of a major rally by Neo-fascist militia groups. There are also reports of Pentagon chiefs standing down the National Guard prior to January 6. The slow response to take back control of the Capitol is further disturbing.

    And don’t think that’s the end of the affair. The same far-right militia involved in seizing the Capitol are subsequently warning through their media networks that they will return on January 20, the day Joe Biden is inaugurated – this time heavily armed.

    Groups like Bugaloo Bois and Proud Boys are calling that date “Round 2”.

    The U.S. Capitol is seen behind heavy-duty security fencing the day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, 7 January 2021.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Poll Reveals Most Voters Believe Mob is to Blame for Capitol Attack, Not Trump

    Another group, Cowboys for Trump, is warning, “there will blood flowing from that building”.

    Even more ominously, these groups have even taken to denouncing Trump after he appeared to baulk at the January 6 seizure of the Capitol.

    Yes, indeed, there was a certain farcical rag-tag element to the crowds that took over the Congressional buildings this week. Who can forget the QAnon “shaman” guy wearing the buffalo headdress? There were also other amusing aspects like protesters taking selfies and milling around as if on a badly-organized public tour.

    But dismiss the political situation in the US right now at your peril. There are millions of Americans who truly believe – thanks in part to Trump’s incessant, delusional lying, and also to rightwing media echo chambers – that their democratic rights have been violated by an elite cabal or “deep state”. That’s not to deny the existence of a “deep state”. There certainly are unelected forces at work in the US which decide who is allowed to become president and who is not.

    The fact of millions of heavily armed and trained militia who are convinced they are in an existential struggle to “save American democracy” is a real and present danger. The events on January 6 are perhaps best described as an “unfinished coup”. It has emboldened further daring. The perceived sell-out by Trump only adds enragement.

    If things get out of hand on January 20, then we will see the deep state mobilizing. And then, in that case, fascism will have come to the US in the name of “anti-fascism”.

    America is on a dangerous slippery slope.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, riots, US Capitol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse