Register
15:58 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hunter and hounds

    No More Boxing Day Barbarism – Ban Fox Hunting Properly in 2021

    © CC BY 2.0 / John Harwood / Hunter and hounds
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1c/1081590377_0:19:1281:739_1200x675_80_0_0_237cf311a096f6ee359787736895dc91.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202012281081590407-no-more-boxing-day-barbarism--ban-fox-hunting-properly-in-2021/

    There are bigger and more urgent issues which occupy my mind at this time of year but the day after the traditional ‘Boxing Day Hunts’ I am compelled to rage once again against the barbaric and wholly unnecessary practice of fox hunting.

    The idea that the pursuit of wild mammals by packs of dogs and snobs on horses to exhaust them, corner them and then rip them to shreds in a violent frenzy of blood-spattered butchery is considered a sport and/or recreational activity bemuses me almost as much as it enrages me. Hunting foxes with dogs, horses and humans is not a sport, not justified and not fair.

    Fox hunting was supposed to have been banned in Scotland eighteen years ago by the Protection of Wild Mammals Act (Scotland) 2002 and in England and Wales in February 2005 by the Hunting Act 2004 but the landed gentry and associated toffs have exploited the many loopholes in the Act to continue their bestial practice making new legislation necessary.

    Despite the multiple public health Covid19 restrictions the Countryside Alliance was still encouraging its members to assemble the other day and hunt foxes to the death in the name of ‘physical and mental health’:

    "Some hunts will not be able to take part in any hunting activities over the festive period, however where people are still able to participate, hunting will provide them with an opportunity to enjoy the countryside in a safe and healthy outdoor environment which benefits both their physical and mental health."

    Fox Hunting is Grotesque Recreation Not Pest Control

    It is both bizarre and hideous to suggest that participation in an activity that hunts down a beautiful species of wild mammal for the sole purpose of witnessing it being torn to shreds in the teeth of bloodthirsty hounds is good for either physical or mental health. Those who continue to suggest this practice is acceptable recreation or a legitimate sport are warped.

    We are almost in 2021, not 1821 when methods of pest control and protection of livestock were more primitive and limited. The foxes hunted today are hunted for a perverse notion of fun. It was never an effective or efficient form of pest control but advances in both the understanding of the mammal’s habitation practices and technology makes fox hunting obsolete in pest control terms. Modern Fox control by fully qualified licenced professionals, such as BPCA (British Pest Control Association) now use humane methods of trapping foxes for the purposes of control and deterrence measures to protect chickens and other livestock are now much more advanced and effective.

    There is no legitimate and civilised argument for continuing to hunt foxes with packs of dogs and inadequate human beings. It is cruel, wicked, and vile. Detailed and independent research reports categorically that even farmers themselves often cited as proponents of fox hunting for protection of livestock reasons, agree that fox hunting is primarily about recreation, not pest control.

    New Law Proposal Deserves Scottish Parliament Support

    In 2019 a Scottish Green Party MSP introduced a Private Members Bill proposal to protect foxes and other wild mammals by explicitly banning the use of dogs for hunting or flushing out of wild mammals for the purposes of pest control or recreation. The Consultation document lodged by Alison Johnstone MSP in support of her Bill proposal is thorough and compelling and deserves support from all MSPs who believe in animal welfare and a more civilised society. She explicitly states in the document:

    “The proposed Protection and Conservation of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Bill will improve protections for wild mammals in Scotland. It will achieve this by ending the use of dogs in flushing and hunting wild mammals, including foxes and hares, and improving the protection of mountain hares, brown hares, and red foxes.

    However, I am also seeking to address an ethical concern: that wildlife should not be killed or made to suffer unnecessarily for recreational purposes.

    Dealing with the Covid19 pandemic necessitated delays to many legislative proposals during 2020. Some were more important than Alison Johnstone’s Protection and Conservation of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Bill but with the development of several viable and effective vaccines and their rollout already well underway across Scotland there is no reason why this Private Members’ Bill cannot be adopted and promoted by the government to mean it was the last Boxing Day in Scotland when packs of dogs, horses and humans could legally pursue foxes with the sole purpose of brutally ripping them to shreds in the name of sport and recreation. Surely we can all agree that ‘wildlife should not be killed or made to suffer unnecessarily for recreational purposes’?

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Siemens Rail factory construction site in Goole, northeast England on July 6, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / PETER BYRNE
    BoJo Described His ‘Love’ for Fox Hunting as ‘Semi-Sexual’ & Called Upon Hunters to Ignore Ban
    This time next year there must be no legal Boxing Day hunts and Scotland will not just be a step closer to being a free and independent country; we will also be a step closer to being a more civilised country. The much-celebrated playwright, poet, and flamboyant wordsmith and Irish nationalist Oscar Wilde summed up the practice of fox hunting over 100 years ago:

    "The English country gentleman galloping after a fox: the unspeakable in full pursuit of the uneatable."

    The process of ending the barbaric practice of fox hunting began in 2002. It must be finished in 2021.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Scotland, ban, foxhunt, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse