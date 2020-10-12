Register
03:22 GMT12 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker carries a chair as he prepares to close a pub at Grassmarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Edinburgh, Britain October 9, 2020.

    Support Workers Losing Jobs from Covid19 Restrictions – Scrap Trident

    RUSSELL CHEYNE
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080742496_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_d5318a9d8038fc3010b74e7e5574d069.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202010121080742409-support-workers-losing-jobs-from-covid19-restrictions--scrap-trident/

    Watching well heeled, well paid and pompous Tories on the news all morning trying to convince us there is no money left in the cookie jar to support millions of workers facing the sack due to increased Covid19 restrictions made me think about nuclear weapons and the narrow contrived parameters of political discourse in the UK.

    Not one journalist had the cojones to ask how the UK can afford Trident but not to support low paid hospitality workers? Or how these politicians expect us to believe ‘we are all in it together’ while they get a £3,300 wage increase to over £85,000 a year but millions face destitution?

    Only four years ago the British Parliament took a momentous decision which committed the taxpayers across the UK to spend just under £7 billion a year for the next thirty years to upgrade the nuclear submarines which they inaccurately call an independent nuclear deterrent when in actual fact the heinous missiles carried by the submarines, are leased from the United States of America and are effectively under their control. The minimum cost of that decision has been carefully estimated at £205 billion with a wise observation attached to remind everyone that Ministry of Defence estimates invariably overrun.

    My detestation of nuclear weapons and implacable opposition to their existence is rooted primarily in the moral and legal grounds that weapons which are capable of indiscriminately killing millions and destroying whole environments and countries if deployed should be outlawed. Only a small minority of the world’s sovereign countries possess such deadly weapons, ten of the United Nations one hundred and ninety-nine members, and efforts to convince all those rogue nations to disarm and decommission should be re-doubled urgently.

    Nuclear Weapons Costs Are Astronomical and Unacceptable

    However sometimes the cost argument needs to be highlighted. Today is one of those days in response to the Tory Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick’s dismissal of the protestations of North England politicians that the new Covid19 lockdown support package is woefully inadequate to save jobs and protect living standards.

    In the face of drastically increased cases of Covid19 and the associated threat to overwhelm the health services in the worst affected areas, tough restrictions mirroring the March lockdown are expected to be announced for large parts of Northern England. The hospitality sector faces devastation. Not just the jobs of those working directly in pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes and hotels but the tens of thousands in the supply chains for those outlets and the thousands of live entertainment performers who normally work in those establishments face a bleak future. The Tory government response has been pathetic.

    Jenrick said on Sunday that "the national debt is rising" and that "we can't do everything" to protect all jobs. He told Sky News:

    "We can't do everything. We're in a deep recession, the national debt is rising. "I think most reasonable people would see that the chancellor's put in place an unprecedented package of support. "This is a good safety net for those individuals but we understand that it will be very difficult for them. The winter is going to be a very challenging one and we can't promise to protect every job or every business”.

    Well Mr Jenrick, if you are in a “deep recession” and the “national debt is rising” why the hell are you continuing to write annual cheques of £7 billion for an immoral, illegal and outrageous nuclear weapons system which can never be used lest the world is destroyed in the process? Cancelling Trident immediately would release more than enough funds to officially support Covid19 ravaged jobs and livelihoods while positively contributing to a safer world as a result.

    Two Thirds of Low Wages Are Even Lower Wages

    The package Jenrick and Johnson are offering up amounts to only two thirds of the already low wages in the affected sectors and it applies only to those businesses instructed by law to close. It will not even offer an ounce of support to the myriad of supply chain industries and the live performers whose incomes are now slashed to zero. Living on low wages is a hard-enough task. To be expected to live on only two-thirds of low wages is well-nigh impossible.

    Scotland entered a much more comprehensive series of Covid19 restrictions for a period of 16 days from Friday. Across two thirds of the country hospitality has all but closed and households are again advised to visit other households only for essential reasons. It is effectively a 2nd lockdown.

    The financial support package details are still being examined from the £40 million fund the Scottish Government says it has scraped together from its own reserves. It appears to be more helpful than the measures announced by Jenrick but while attached to the United Kingdom Scotland is financially unable to do things radically different from the English Tories and that fact must hasten the day we declare our independence and free ourselves from any further contributions to immoral nuclear weapons systems and other unacceptable frivolities like Royal Family handouts and House of Lords subsidies.

    Supporting Workers Sacked Amid Covid19 Pandemic is Least Govt Must Do

    Lives versus livelihoods. Public safety versus private freedoms. Concern for society versus conspiracy to better control society. The March consensus which inspired widespread community initiatives and weekly clapping for carers in the battle against Covid19 has all but expired and the unity of purpose and concern which earmarked that initial lockdown period has seriously dissipated after seven long months of new norms which have effectively outlawed social interaction and exerted huge strains on families, relationships, businesses and educational establishments. The sense of unity of purpose in the war against Covid19 is more patchy now than ever. In such circumstances properly supporting those losing their jobs and businesses through no fault of their own is a priority. Affected workers and small businesses deserve real and effective financial support. Failure to provide such support will only deepen Covid19 restrictions division and fuel greater resentment.

    Amid such testing and unprecedented times with personal freedoms being restricted and health and care workers expected to perform their jobs in the face of health risks to themselves and their families I really long for a TV journalist with some guts and understanding of the wider context to challenge a Tory politician rambling on about what can and can’t be afforded from the public purse at times of crisis like this with a question like:

    “Well in such acute economic circumstances surely the time has come to scrap the Trident nuclear weapons programme and redirect the £7 billion annual expenditure towards saving millions of jobs and supporting already severely challenged households struggling to survive on low incomes the likes of which you have never experienced in your life”?

    Given the cosy billionaire ties, connections and relationships between those who own and run our mainstream media and the politicians elected to protect the British Establishment I guess I’ll be waiting a long time before I witness such a realistic question be posed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Poll Shows Labour Members Seek to Fire Queen, Scrap Trident, Overthrow Tory Government
    Who Now Has Authority to Press UK’s Trident Button in Event of Nuclear Attack?
    US Successfully Tests Trident II Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying Nuclear Warhead
    SNP May Add Scrapping Trident to Post-Election Deal "Wish-List" if Labour Wins 2019 Snap Elections
    Worshipping Tridents: Indian Saints Seek Divine Intervention to Help 'Failing Economy'
    SNP Ready to Discuss Labour Pact Only if Trident Nukes Removed from Scotland - Sturgeon
    UK Wants US to Take Up Part of Spending Burden for Trident Missile's New Warhead, Report Says
    Tags:
    Trident, nuclear, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse