Register
07:47 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain January 31, 2020

    'Get Back to Normal'? – Not the 'Normal' of Grotesque Inequality

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (269)
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/14/1079041431_0:220:3056:1939_1200x675_80_0_0_b4b3befa620218c9d25fc5ddb4a55f72.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202004241079075051-get-back-to-normal--not-the-normal-of-grotesque-inequality/

    For the fifth Thursday night in a row, my wife, daughter and I stood in our front garden and joined the hundreds of others on our street and the millions across Scotland and the UK to applaud, bang pots and pans and compress car horns for the frontline health and care workers who face the dangerous battle against COVID-19 daily.

    It is a small act of solidarity with, and appreciation for, ordinary men and women who do extraordinary tasks in their line of duty to care for the victims of this horrible virus and protect the rest of us from contracting it. We salute every one of those workers.

    However, before going to my garden last night I watched the evening news bulletins and heard much talk from politicians about "getting back to normal". Tory Health Minister Matt Hancock talked about it last week as well and it made me think and reflect on what these politicians actually mean. What is "normal" to them?

    What is the "Normal" The Politicians Talk About?

    Like everyone else with children I am anxious about my daughter's education and want her back at school as soon as safely possible. I want to be able to hug and kiss my elderly mum during my brief visits to her home to prepare food for her.

    I want to spend time with my sisters and in-laws and socialise together the way we used to every other weekend. I want to get back to regular 7 a side games with my mates and games of badminton and tennis at the local sports centre. I want to feel the buzz of entering Celtic Park to cheer on the best team in Scotland. I want to return to the forms of socialising we all took for granted before the covid19 lockdown. Going for a meal, shopping, seeing a movie. We are social animals. We thrive on socialising. That is a "normal" I want to embrace once again as soon as possible.

    An ambulance is seen on Westminster bridge as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain April 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    An ambulance is seen on Westminster bridge as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain April 9, 2020

    But that is not the only "normal" the politicians have in mind. When they talk of "normal" they really mean the way society was ordered before the covid19 crisis and that is why I want to roar loudly and passionately that what we had before was not ‘normal’ and under no circumstances should we aspire to get back to it. 

    It was not "normal" for hundreds of thousands of fellow human beings to be homeless and forced to sleep rough on our streets:

    "As of March 2019, 84,740 households are stuck in temporary accommodation, up more than 75 percent since December 2010, where the use of B&Bs and hotels to put up hard-up families hit its lowest point since 2004. Shockingly, Shelter estimate there will be 135,000 children living in temporary accommodation by Christmas 2019.

    It was not "normal" for fourteen million citizens across the UK to be living in poverty and struggling daily to survive on inadequate benefits or poverty pay with almost sixty percent of the poor in employment and seventy percent of the four million children living in poverty being brought up in working households:

    "The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said that while paid employment reduces the risk of poverty, about 56% of people living in poverty in 2018 were in a household where at least one person had a job, compared with 39% 20 years ago. Seven in 10 children in poverty are now in a working family, the charity’s annual UK poverty report found".

    It was not "normal" for millions, including full-time workers, to be reliant on food banks to feed themselves and their families:

    "Nearly 4 million adults in the UK have been forced to use food banks due to 'shocking' levels of deprivation, figures have revealed for the first time".

    Armed Police arrest the Homeless
    © CC BY 2.0 / DAVID HOLT / Armed Police arrest the Homeless
    Armed Police arrest the Homeless

    It was not "normal" for annual budget cuts in the provision of healthcare, social care, and education to reduce such essential services to the point where hospital waiting times had reached record levels, NHS vacancies were running at 100,000 and schools were increasingly incapable of offering pupils a proper comprehensive education:

    "Everyday headteachers are having to make difficult decisions – decisions about which basic supplies they can afford, and which staff will have reduced hours because there's simply not enough money. Since 2015 every Prime Minister has claimed to be putting more money into schools than ever before. But the hard truth is that nearly all schools in England are worse off now than 5 years ago".

    Grotesque Inequality is Not 'Normal'

    It was not ‘normal’ for major corporations and their billionaire owners to arrange their tax affairs so as to avoid and evade taxation and leave the low paid cleaners in their swanky head offices in London paying more to the public purse than them:

    "The City financier who admitted he paid less tax than his cleaner has become chairman of Savills".

    "More than 9,000 of the richest people in the UK collected more than £1m each in capital gains last year, exploiting a loophole that could result in them paying tax at a rate as low as 10%".

    And there is certainly nothing ‘normal’ about providing incentives to countries with atrocious human rights records to purchase bombs and missile systems made in the UK with the benefit of huge government subsidies, so they could be used in poor countries like Yemen to murder and maim hundreds of thousands indiscriminately, including tens of thousands of children, in actions widely condemned as war crimes:

    "Britain's leading arms manufacturer BAE Systems sold £15bn worth of arms and services to the Saudi military during the last five years, the period covered by Riyadh's involvement in the deadly bombing campaign in the war in Yemen… The last five years have seen a brutal humanitarian crisis for the people of Yemen, but for BAE it's been business as usual".

    No Going Back to the 'Normal' Of the Rich and Powerful

    None of the above is "normal". It is, on the contrary, an abnormal situation and I implore the people of Scotland, England, and Wales to declare to themselves and their families that never again will we return to that abnormal state. 

    This COVID-19 crisis has exposed the realities of life that the rich and powerful spend acres of space and billions of pounds covering up in "normal" times. It is not the rich and powerful who matter in society. It is not the wealthy bankers, slick stockbrokers, or billionaire hedge-fund managers and media corporation owners who add value to our lives. They are irrelevant to our lives. They live like parasites sucking wealth and riches which they have never earned and do not deserve.

    Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body in the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, a temporary morgue set up at a Mosque as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020.

    The nurses, the doctors, the hospital porters, the paramedics, the social care staff, the delivery drivers, the supermarket workers, the bus, train and taxi drivers, the supermarket employees, the pharmacy personnel, the posties, the teachers, the firefighters, the police officers, the musicians and live performers and millions of other low paid and undervalued workers are the ones who are essential and enrichen our lives.

    The grotesque inequalities of income, power, and opportunity which dominate society like cancer were never "normal" and now that they stand exposed as the ugly carbuncle they are, they must be obliterated forever. No going "back to normal" wage poverty, public service cuts, homelessness, and endless wars.

    Here in Scotland fellow freedom fighters must resolve with greater determination than ever that the unionist "normal" subjugation of Scotland must plague us no more. Britain is an outdated and unsustainable imperialist creation, not a country.

    It never has been and never will be our country. We will not return to "normal" dismissal of our right to self-determination. Together we unite to defeat COVID-19 but then we unite to break the British state and set about creating a new, fairer, and much better "normal" in an independent Scotland.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (269)
    Tags:
    Scotland, pandemics, pandemic, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victory Day Parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.
    Beauties in Uniform: Stunning Russian Servicewomen During Victory Day Parade Rehearsals
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse